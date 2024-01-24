Raye breaks BRITs record with seven nominations for 2024 ceremony

The nominations for the BRIT Awards 2024 have been revealed during a livestream via Instagram and Facebook.

As revealed by Music Week, there’s been a shake-up of the categories to improve representation and inclusion, including expanding the gender-neutral Artist Of The Year category to 10 acts.

The ceremony, once again sponsored by Mastercard, takes place at the O2 Arena on Saturday, March 2, broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

While the Group Of The Year category is male-dominated, other categories are more balanced. More than half (55%) of the 2024 BRITs nominations feature women – either as a solo artist or as part of an all-woman group. This figure rises to 57% when including women in mixed gender groups.

A new genre award category, R&B Act, has been introduced for 2024, which along with Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Pop Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, aims to showcase the “versatility, creativity and diverse styles of music in the UK”.

The winners of the genre awards will be determined by a public vote exclusively through the BRITS Instagram page, which will open on Thursday, February 1 at 12 noon and close on Thursday, February 15 at 6pm.

Raye leads the charge with seven nominations in total – a first by any artist since The BRITs began in 1977, eclipsing the record to date of six held by Gorillaz (2002), Craig David (2001) and Robbie Williams (1999).

The independent artist, singer/songwriter and BRIT School graduate is nominated for: Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Best New Artist (along with Mahalia, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress and Yussef Dayes), Pop Act, R&B Act, and she received two nominations in Song of the Year with Mastercard.

Six-time BRIT winner Dua Lipa has received three nominations this year – Artist of the Year, Pop Act and Song of the Year with Mastercard. Dua Lipa is the first artist confirmed to perform on the main show.

Central Cee and J Hus both received four nominations, with Central Cee up twice for Song of the Year with Mastercard.

Along with Raye, Dua Lipa, Central Cee and J Hus, this year’s Artist of the Year category also sees nominations for Arlo Parks, Dave, Fred Again.., Jessie Ware, Little Simz and Olivia Dean.

Nominees for Mastercard Album of the Year include Blur, Little Simz and Young Fathers, who each receive three nominations in total (J Hus and Raye are also in the running for the album category). Also up for three awards are Calvin Harris, Dave and Olivia Dean.

The International Artist of the Year category, also expanded to 10, includes Asake, Burna Boy, Caroline Polachek, CMAT, Kylie Minogue, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift. Rodrigo, Cyrus and SZA are also all nominated for International Song of the Year.

Other artists up for more than one award include: Fred Again.., Mahalia, PinkPantheress and Yussef Dayes.

2024 also sees the first BRIT nomination for the Rolling Stones in over a decade. The band, who had a huge Q4 album with Hackney Diamonds, have been nominated four times previously in 1977, 1995, 1996 and 2013.

This year's BRIT nominees really highlight the incredible breadth and diversity within British music Damian Christian

Other artists nominated for a 2024 BRIT award include Becky Hill, Billie Eilish, Casisdead, Charli XCX, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Lewis Capaldi, Noah Kahan, Paramore, Peggy Gou, Rema, Stormzy, Tate McRae and Tyla.

In December, The BRITs announced the winner of the 2024 Rising Star supported by BBC Radio 1 award as The Last Dinner Party, current Music Week cover stars.

The winners of Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year will be revealed over the coming weeks, along with other show announcements.

Damian Christian, managing director and president of promotions at Atlantic Records and chair of the BRIT Committee for 2024, said: “This year's BRIT nominees really highlight the incredible breadth and diversity within British music. From breaking artists to returning greats, and with artists spanning so many genres, this year's shortlist really feels like it has it all. I'd like to congratulate Raye on her record-breaking seven nominations, as well as every other artist up for an award – I hope to see you all on the night!"

Dr Jo Twist OBE, BPI CEO, and YolanDa Brown OBE DL, BPI chair, said in a joint statement: “We congratulate all the nominees on their deserved recognition of a brilliant year in music, and in particular Raye on her exceptional achievement of a record seven nominations, underlining a truly outstanding 12 months for her. It’s also wonderful that women overall have performed so strongly across so many of the awards categories. We shared in last year’s disappointment that women were not represented in the British Artist of the Year nominations, and it’s heartening to see such a strong showing in the BRITs 2024 nominations. With such an exciting new generation of diverse talent coming through, we hope and will continue to work towards more balanced representation increasingly becoming the norm rather than the exception.”

The BRITs Voting Academy, responsible for determining the shortlists and the overall winners for The BRIT Awards (except the Rising Star, Songwriter and Producer awards), is refreshed annually, drawing on updated member data, to ensure relevance and diversity across its participants.



BRITS 2024 NOMINEES



BRITs RISING STAR – Supported by BBC Radio 1



Caity Baser

Sekou

The Last Dinner Party (Winner)

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Blur – The Ballad of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

BEST NEW ARTIST (In association with TRESemme)

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD Promoted by Capital

Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding – Miracle

Cassö/Raye/D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let Go

Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus Ft Drake – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s a liar

Raye ft 070 Shake – Escapism.

Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy Ft Debbie – Firebabe

Switch Disco & Ella Henderson – React

Venbee & Goddard – Messy In Heaven

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – Greedy

Tyla – Water

ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

HIP HOP/GRIME /RAP ACT – Promoted by KISS Fresh

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

DANCE - Promoted by Capital Dance

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again..

Romy

POP ACT - Promoted by HITS Radio

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

R&B ACT - Promoted by Capital XTRA

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

PHOTO: Callum Walker Hutchinson