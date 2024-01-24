Raye breaks BRITs record with seven nominations for 2024 ceremony

The nominations for the BRIT Awards 2024 have been revealed during a livestream via Instagram and Facebook.
As revealed by Music Week, there’s been a shake-up of the categories to improve representation and inclusion, including expanding the gender-neutral Artist Of The Year category to 10 acts.
The ceremony, once again sponsored by Mastercard, takes place at the O2 Arena on Saturday, March 2, broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.
While the Group Of The Year category is male-dominated, other categories are more balanced. More than half (55%) of the 2024 BRITs nominations feature women – either as a solo artist or as part of an all-woman group. This figure rises to 57% when including women in mixed gender groups.
A new genre award category, R&B Act, has been introduced for 2024, which along with Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Pop Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, aims to showcase the “versatility, creativity and diverse styles of music in the UK”.
The winners of the genre awards will be determined by a public vote exclusively through the BRITS Instagram page, which will open on Thursday, February 1 at 12 noon and close on Thursday, February 15 at 6pm.
Raye leads the charge with seven nominations in total – a first by any artist since The BRITs began in 1977, eclipsing the record to date of six held by Gorillaz (2002), Craig David (2001) and Robbie Williams (1999).
The independent artist, singer/songwriter and BRIT School graduate is nominated for: Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Best New Artist (along with Mahalia, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress and Yussef Dayes), Pop Act, R&B Act, and she received two nominations in Song of the Year with Mastercard.
Six-time BRIT winner Dua Lipa has received three nominations this year – Artist of the Year, Pop Act and Song of the Year with Mastercard. Dua Lipa is the first artist confirmed to perform on the main show.
Central Cee and J Hus both received four nominations, with Central Cee up twice for Song of the Year with Mastercard.
Along with Raye, Dua Lipa, Central Cee and J Hus, this year’s Artist of the Year category also sees nominations for Arlo Parks, Dave, Fred Again.., Jessie Ware, Little Simz and Olivia Dean.
Nominees for Mastercard Album of the Year include Blur, Little Simz and Young Fathers, who each receive three nominations in total (J Hus and Raye are also in the running for the album category). Also up for three awards are Calvin Harris, Dave and Olivia Dean.
The International Artist of the Year category, also expanded to 10, includes Asake, Burna Boy, Caroline Polachek, CMAT, Kylie Minogue, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift. Rodrigo, Cyrus and SZA are also all nominated for International Song of the Year.
Other artists up for more than one award include: Fred Again.., Mahalia, PinkPantheress and Yussef Dayes.
2024 also sees the first BRIT nomination for the Rolling Stones in over a decade. The band, who had a huge Q4 album with Hackney Diamonds, have been nominated four times previously in 1977, 1995, 1996 and 2013.
This year's BRIT nominees really highlight the incredible breadth and diversity within British music
Damian Christian
Other artists nominated for a 2024 BRIT award include Becky Hill, Billie Eilish, Casisdead, Charli XCX, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Lewis Capaldi, Noah Kahan, Paramore, Peggy Gou, Rema, Stormzy, Tate McRae and Tyla.
In December, The BRITs announced the winner of the 2024 Rising Star supported by BBC Radio 1 award as The Last Dinner Party, current Music Week cover stars.
The winners of Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year will be revealed over the coming weeks, along with other show announcements.
Damian Christian, managing director and president of promotions at Atlantic Records and chair of the BRIT Committee for 2024, said: “This year's BRIT nominees really highlight the incredible breadth and diversity within British music. From breaking artists to returning greats, and with artists spanning so many genres, this year's shortlist really feels like it has it all. I'd like to congratulate Raye on her record-breaking seven nominations, as well as every other artist up for an award – I hope to see you all on the night!"
Dr Jo Twist OBE, BPI CEO, and YolanDa Brown OBE DL, BPI chair, said in a joint statement: “We congratulate all the nominees on their deserved recognition of a brilliant year in music, and in particular Raye on her exceptional achievement of a record seven nominations, underlining a truly outstanding 12 months for her. It’s also wonderful that women overall have performed so strongly across so many of the awards categories. We shared in last year’s disappointment that women were not represented in the British Artist of the Year nominations, and it’s heartening to see such a strong showing in the BRITs 2024 nominations. With such an exciting new generation of diverse talent coming through, we hope and will continue to work towards more balanced representation increasingly becoming the norm rather than the exception.”
The BRITs Voting Academy, responsible for determining the shortlists and the overall winners for The BRIT Awards (except the Rising Star, Songwriter and Producer awards), is refreshed annually, drawing on updated member data, to ensure relevance and diversity across its participants.
BRITS 2024 NOMINEES
BRITs RISING STAR – Supported by BBC Radio 1
Caity Baser
Sekou
The Last Dinner Party (Winner)
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
BEST NEW ARTIST (In association with TRESemme)
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD Promoted by Capital
Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding – Miracle
Cassö/Raye/D-Block Europe – Prada
Central Cee – Let Go
Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter
Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
J Hus Ft Drake – Who Told You
Kenya Grace – Strangers
Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress – Boy’s a liar
Raye ft 070 Shake – Escapism.
Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy Ft Debbie – Firebabe
Switch Disco & Ella Henderson – React
Venbee & Goddard – Messy In Heaven
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
David Kushner – Daylight
Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
Jazzy – Giving Me
Libianca – People
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema – Calm Down
SZA – Kill Bill
Tate McRae – Greedy
Tyla – Water
ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
HIP HOP/GRIME /RAP ACT – Promoted by KISS Fresh
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
DANCE - Promoted by Capital Dance
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again..
Romy
POP ACT - Promoted by HITS Radio
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
R&B ACT - Promoted by Capital XTRA
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
PHOTO: Callum Walker Hutchinson