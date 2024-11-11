Raye, Taylor Swift, Tyla, Liam Gallagher and more win at 2024 MTV EMAs in Manchester

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2024 MTV EMAs.
The US star, who did not attend the ceremony in Manchester, won Best Video with Fortnight (feat. Post Malone), plus Best Artist, Best Live and Best US Act.
Former Music Week cover star Tyla won her first ever MTV EMAs for Best Afrobeats, Best R&B and Best African Act.
Rita Ora, who hosted the ceremony, paid tribute to Liam Payne during a moment of remembrance for the artist who died last month.
The show was opened by Benson Boone, who triumphed in the Best New category. Other performers at Manchester’s Co-op Live last night (November 11) included Tyla, The Warning, Shawn Mendes, Le Sserafim (Best Push) and Peso Pluma, who continued his MTV EMAs winning streak with a Best Latin win.
Best UK & Ireland Act winner Raye played at the ceremony with a 30-strong choir and a 13-piece live band. It followed her multiple Grammy nominations days earlier.
Best Song went to Sabrina Carpenter for her hit Espresso, while other winners included Ariana Grande (Best Pop), Liam Gallagher (Best Rock), Calvin Harris (Best Electronic), Imagine Dragons (Best Alternative), Eminem (Best Hip-Hop), Jimin (Best K-Pop) plus Lisa and Rosalía (Best Collaboration).
Busta Rhymes received the 2024 MTV EMAs Global Icon Award from British rapper Little Simz and performed a medley of hits.
Closing out the show, the inaugural 2024 MTV EMA Pop Pioneer recipients Pet Shop Boys marked their 40th anniversary alongside local string players the Manchester Camerata
PHOTO: Getty for Viacom International
Full List of 2024 MTV EMA Winners
BEST SONG
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
BEST VIDEO
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
BEST ARTIST
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
Lisa ft. Rosalía – New Woman
BEST NEW
Benson Boone
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
BEST AFROBEATS
Tyla
BEST ROCK
Liam Gallagher
BEST LATIN
Peso Pluma
BEST K-POP
Jimin
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Imagine Dragons
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
BEST HIP-HOP
Eminem
BEST R&B
Tyla
BEST LIVE
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Le Sserafim
BIGGEST FANS
Lisa
Full list of 2024 MTV EMA Worldwide Winners
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Tyla
BEST ASIA ACT
Bini
BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT
Sia
BEST AUSTRIAN ACT
RAF Camora
BEST BRASILIAN ACT
Pabllo Vittar
BEST CANADIAN ACT
Shawn Mendes
BEST CARIBBEAN ACT
Young Miko
BEST DUTCH ACT
Roxy Dekker
BEST FRENCH ACT
Pierre Garnier
BEST GERMAN ACT
Ayliva
BEST INDIA ACT
Mali
BEST ISRAELI ACT
Noa Kirel
BEST ITALIAN ACT
Annalisa
BEST LAT AM CENTRAL ACT
Manuel Turizo
BEST LAT AM NORTH ACT
YeriMua
BEST LAT AM SOUTH ACT
Dillom
BEST NORDIC ACT
Zara Larsson
BEST POLISH ACT
Daria Zawialow
BEST PORTUGUESE ACT
Bárbara Bandeira
BEST SPANISH ACT
Lola Indigo
BEST SWISS ACT
Nemo
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Raye
BEST US ACT
Taylor Swift