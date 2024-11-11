Raye, Taylor Swift, Tyla, Liam Gallagher and more win at 2024 MTV EMAs in Manchester

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2024 MTV EMAs.

The US star, who did not attend the ceremony in Manchester, won Best Video with Fortnight (feat. Post Malone), plus Best Artist, Best Live and Best US Act.

Former Music Week cover star Tyla won her first ever MTV EMAs for Best Afrobeats, Best R&B and Best African Act.

Rita Ora, who hosted the ceremony, paid tribute to Liam Payne during a moment of remembrance for the artist who died last month.

The show was opened by Benson Boone, who triumphed in the Best New category. Other performers at Manchester’s Co-op Live last night (November 11) included Tyla, The Warning, Shawn Mendes, Le Sserafim (Best Push) and Peso Pluma, who continued his MTV EMAs winning streak with a Best Latin win.

Best UK & Ireland Act winner Raye played at the ceremony with a 30-strong choir and a 13-piece live band. It followed her multiple Grammy nominations days earlier.

Best Song went to Sabrina Carpenter for her hit Espresso, while other winners included Ariana Grande (Best Pop), Liam Gallagher (Best Rock), Calvin Harris (Best Electronic), Imagine Dragons (Best Alternative), Eminem (Best Hip-Hop), Jimin (Best K-Pop) plus Lisa and Rosalía (Best Collaboration).

Busta Rhymes received the 2024 MTV EMAs Global Icon Award from British rapper Little Simz and performed a medley of hits.

Closing out the show, the inaugural 2024 MTV EMA Pop Pioneer recipients Pet Shop Boys marked their 40th anniversary alongside local string players the Manchester Camerata

Full List of 2024 MTV EMA Winners

BEST SONG

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

BEST VIDEO

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight



BEST ARTIST

Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION



Lisa ft. Rosalía – New Woman

BEST NEW

Benson Boone

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

BEST AFROBEATS



Tyla

BEST ROCK

Liam Gallagher

BEST LATIN

Peso Pluma

BEST K-POP

Jimin

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Imagine Dragons

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem

BEST R&B

Tyla

BEST LIVE

Taylor Swift



BEST PUSH

Le Sserafim

BIGGEST FANS

Lisa



Full list of 2024 MTV EMA Worldwide Winners

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Tyla

BEST ASIA ACT

Bini

BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT

Sia

BEST AUSTRIAN ACT

RAF Camora

BEST BRASILIAN ACT

Pabllo Vittar

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Shawn Mendes

BEST CARIBBEAN ACT

Young Miko

BEST DUTCH ACT

Roxy Dekker

BEST FRENCH ACT

Pierre Garnier

BEST GERMAN ACT

Ayliva

BEST INDIA ACT

Mali

BEST ISRAELI ACT

Noa Kirel

BEST ITALIAN ACT

Annalisa

BEST LAT AM CENTRAL ACT

Manuel Turizo

BEST LAT AM NORTH ACT

YeriMua

BEST LAT AM SOUTH ACT

Dillom

BEST NORDIC ACT

Zara Larsson

BEST POLISH ACT

Daria Zawialow

BEST PORTUGUESE ACT

Bárbara Bandeira

BEST SPANISH ACT

Lola Indigo

BEST SWISS ACT

Nemo

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Raye

BEST US ACT

Taylor Swift