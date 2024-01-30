Raye to peform at this year's BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards 2024 have announced that Raye will be performing at the ceremony taking place on Saturday March 2 at The O2.

Raye is the second live performer to be announced so far, after Dua Lipa, and has received a record-breaking seven BRIT nominations. She is up for Artist Of The Year, Mastercard Album Of The Year for her debut record My 21st Century Blues, Best New Artist, Pop Act, R&B Act and for Song Of The Year with Mastercard for her No.1 hit Escapism Ft 0207 Shake as well as Prada with Cässo and D-Block Europe.

Raye is also set to headline her biggest London show to date on March 15 at The O2 arena.

Nominations for the 2024 BRIT Awards were announced last week and alongside Raye and Dua Lipa, nominees include Taylor Swift, Arlo Parks, Central Cee, Blur, Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, Dave, Fred Again..., Jessie Ware, Little Simz, J Hus, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress, Mahalia, Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, SZA and Young Fathers.

Mastercard is also returning as the headline partner of the BRITs this year, and continues to partner with the BRIT School.





