Rebecca Frank appointed as Kiss content director

Bauer Media has appointed Rebecca Frank as Kiss content director. She joins the station in March.

Frank will lead the content vision, strategy and team for the brand including Kiss, Kisstory and Kiss Fresh radio stations, plus streamed extensions including Kiss Dnce, Ibiza and Garage.

She previously held positions as editor and head of production for BBC Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra, and for BBC Asian Network. She led a 100-strong team through the BBC commissioning change period and was part of the launch team at BBC 1Xtra.

Frank is currently Head of Development for MediaWorks, New Zealand’s largest commercial media company.

Group MD, National Radio, Bauer Media, Steve Parkinson, said: “Rebecca brings a wealth of experience and talent to this role. We were looking for a strategic visionary, an instinctive programmer, and strong and inspirational people leader, and with Rebecca we believe we have found all three. I can’t wait for her to return to the UK and get going on the next exciting chapter for Kiss.”

Frank added: “This is quite simply my dream job. My career has been focused on youth audiences and creating content and culture that connects. My motivation is to bring fresh insight and ideas to those who already love the Kiss brand, as well as to build a new contemporary young audience who aren't heard on a mainstream level. The radio and audio landscape is hugely vibrant right now, which presents new and highly creative opportunities for commercial partners to reach youth audiences. I can’t wait to take Kiss into the next decade and get started."