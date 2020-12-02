Record Store Day 2021 moves from traditional slot to take place on June 12

Record Store Day has announced that the 2021 edition of the event will take place on Saturday June 12.

The annual event traditionally takes place on the third Saturday in April.

After Record Store Day’s final drop of 2020 gave the vinyl market a welcome boost, organiser Megan Page appealed to record companies to line up a special selection for next year’s event.

The third and final vinyl drop of 2020 for Record Store Day took place on October 24. Artists who supported the latest edition of RSD with exclusive new product included Alice Cooper, Daft Punk, Lewis Capaldi, Sports Team, Calexico and Neneh Cherry.

According to Official Charts Company data, there were 124,636 vinyl album sales for the chart week (44) during which Record Store Day drop three took place. As well as registering a 41.2% week-on-week increase, vinyl album sales were up 27.4% year-on-year.

The limited edition clear vinyl of Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent helped the album continue its Top 10 run.

Reflecting on the three-part Record Store Day 2020, Page attributed a “substantial portion” of vinyl growth to RSDUK. You can read her interview here.