Record Store Day UK partners with Meantime Brewing Company to launch exclusive beer

Record Store Day – which will be celebrated this year on Saturday June 12 and Saturday July 17 – has announced Meantime Brewing Company as its Official Beer Partner.

To mark the partnership, the Greenwich based brewery will launch an exclusive Meantime 33:45 beer, with proceeds from the special batch brew being donated to support War Child, the official RSD charity.

An official press release stated that the table beer (3.5% ABV) “has been brewed especially for the biggest indie record store event of the year and is inspired by the American west coast to offer a Turn-table IPA with Cascade, Chinook and Simcoe hops’ citrus, pine, and floral hits for a truly two-speed player.”

Record Store Day & Meantime’s’ 33:45 beer will be available from Meantime’s new e-Shop, from Friday June 4 2021 and in select participating stores from June 12. Music lovers visiting their local record store on the official days, will also receive limited edition Meantime t-shirts and Tote bags at participating record stores.

Record Store Day Meantime 33:45 official merchandise will be available to purchase through the Meantime e-Shop.



Among the artists confirmed for special vinyl editions this year are: Prince, Little Mix, Lady Gaga, Notorious B.I.G, Ariana Grande, Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Beastie Boys, The Clash, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Fontaines DC, Haim, Joni Mitchell, Miles Davis, Wolf Alice, Pearl Jam, Deftones and Primal Scream.

More than 250 independent record stores will be celebrating in every corner of the UK. You can read a full account of what to expect either in the latest issue of Music Week.