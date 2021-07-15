Resident Advisor hires Whitney Wei as editor-in-chief

Resident Advisor has appointed Whitney Wei as its new editor in chief.

Wei will oversee all editorial content at the electronic music platform, having previously served in the same role at Germany’s Telekom Electronic Beats and reported on club culture for The Guardian and Vogue US.

Wei currently serves on the board of trustees for the Berlin Clubcommission’s Tag der Clubkultur.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead RA into its new editorial era,” Wei said. “In taking on this immense responsibility, I put forth my dedication to journalistic integrity and inclusive storytelling to ensure Resident Advisor remains in service to the dance music community.”

This role is pivotal in our ability to support and document important moments in dance music Paul Clement, Resident Advisor

Resident Advisor co-founder Paul Clement added: “This is the first time we’ve recruited externally for a new editor-in-chief in over a decade. The role is pivotal in our ability to support and document important moments in the dance music communities past, present and future. We’re incredibly excited about Whitney’s appointment, confident she will bring a fresh approach as we continue to evolve.”