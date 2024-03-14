Restore The Music charity awards £180,000 to schools across the UK

Music charity Restore The Music has announced that its latest funding round has awarded £180,000 in grants to the music departments of 11 state schools in London, Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham, reaching 8,400 pupils with access to nearly 2,000 instruments.

Since 2013, Restore The Music has awarded nearly £2.4 million across 130 state schools, giving access to 30,000 musical instruments and equipment to 100,000 children from ages four to 18.

Newcastle’s Walker Riverside Academy was selected to receive £20,000 in musical equipment via RTM’s partnership with Sony Music UK Social Justice Fund and its Beyond The Instrument initiative, which saw Ministry of Sound artist DJ Schak visit the school to demo music equipment, host a talk and DJ masterclass for pupils. Newcastle/South Tyneside’s Hebburn Comprehensive School also received £20,000 as part of RTM’s partnership with Fishmonger’s Livery Company.

Six London schools have also received a total of £90,000, whilst Birmingham’s Ark Kings Academy received £20,000.

Newcastle native and RTM supporter Sam Fender said: “I’m glad to support Restore The Music on this announcement about giving greater access to music to young people, especially as it has targeted Newcastle as a key city in need. Thank you RTM!”

“Our vision is to redress the balance following the cuts to music education and put more music in the hands of schoolchildren,” Polly Moore, CEO and founder of Restore The Music said. “The North of England is hit hard economically, so we will continue to focus on the areas with the highest deprivation in Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham. Meanwhile, London is also still hugely in need. Music has the power to transform children’s futures and we are determined to continue to assist in safeguarding those futures and this country’s creative economy, by investing at the very grassroots of the talent pipeline. External investment in school-centred music provision is sorely needed and this movement is a perfect collaboration of music partners such as Sony Music UK, aligning to deliver a singular vision: access to more music for more kids.”

Charlotte Edgeworth, Sony Music UK director of diversity, inclusion and social impact and co-chair of Social Justice Fund added: “Restore the Music was our trusted partner for the second year running when it came to delivering the Sony Music Beyond The Instrument programme. We know that they hold an unrivalled understanding of both the need and capacity of their grantees and would match us with the right school. It is wonderful to see the continued reach of their much-needed programme which will enable so many more children to benefit from quality music education. Congratulations!”