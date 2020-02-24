Your site will load in 16 seconds
Revamped BRITs delivers 'classic moments' and sales boosts

Andre Paine

Monday, Feb 24th 2020 at 3:20PM

BRITs artists have seen a strong sales boost following a revamped ceremony that showrunner David Joseph has described as “pretty perfect”.

As well as a slimmed down line-up of awards, this year’s BRITs at The O2 featured more performances, had fewer tables on the venue floor and reduced the breaks for TV ads in the arena itself.

As BRITs chairman for 2020, Universal Music UK’s CEO and chairman also managed to maintain top secrecy around the winners. The majority of ...

