Richard Ashcroft soundtracks John Lewis 2024 Christmas advert and joins TikTok talent search

The 2024 Christmas advert from John Lewis features a music sync from Richard Ashcroft.

The Gifting Hour commercial uses the classic Sonnet, originally recorded by Ashcroft’s band The Verve. The two-minute TV advert, the store’s third in a trilogy this 2024 season, celebrates the search for the perfect gift.

Working with music supervisor Dom Bastyra of Wake The Town, ad agency Saatchi & Saatchi secured Ashcroft’s version from his 2021 Acoustic Hymns Vol.1 album, released on RPA/BMG.

There has been a change of approach by John Lewis, which has previously commissioned cover versions of well-known recordings. Last year John Lewis used a recording by Andrea Bocelli, rather than a classic cover. It commissioned a brand new song from Celeste in 2020.

Partnering with BMG and Richard Ashcroft, John Lewis will launch a nationwide talent search on November 15 on TikTok via a branded effect on the John Lewis page, using the hashtag #MySonnet. The winner will record their own version of Sonnet, to be featured in a special Christmas Day airing of the advert on TV, with the track officially released by BMG.

Chosen by Richard Ashcroft and a panel of independent judges, the winner will receive a professional recording session with a producer, their cover single released by BMG (with proceeds donated to the Building Happier Futures charity), £3,000 to spend at John Lewis, and tickets to a Richard Ashcroft headline show in 2025.

Mark Levin, vice president, sync commercial & creative, BMG: “It’s been a privilege for BMG to be part of this campaign. Working alongside such talented creative partners as Wake The Town and Saatchi & Saatchi has been incredibly rewarding. This recording of Sonnet beautifully captures the bond between the two sisters, powerfully conveying the emotion of their story. What’s especially exciting is how this sync evolved from a simple use of an iconic track into a fully integrated campaign.

“Inviting musicians across the UK to cover this classic song and share it on TikTok with #MySonnet creates a unique platform for us to discover and showcase emerging talent. Richard Ashcroft’s selection of his favourite cover, with the chance to record it at Angel Studios with Tim Bran and a 12-piece string section, is an amazing prize – and opportunity – for any aspiring musician. Having their family and friends then see it featured in a special Christmas Day airing of the advert will truly be magical."

Charlotte Lock, customer director for John Lewis, said: “This year the John Lewis Christmas advert features an original song rather than a cover track, and we’re offering the nation the chance to put their own stamp on it and become the ultimate cover star.”

Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “We’ve all been there – time’s running out, and you’re still looking for the perfect gift for someone in your life who’s impossible to shop for. That’s why I believe viewers will truly connect with our heroine - as she dives into a rack of dresses, exploring her memories in search of that special gift.

“The Gifting Hour is a glorious visual and emotional feast which is both grown-up and childlike at the same time. Our chosen track, Richard Ashcroft’s Sonnet, is a memory for anyone who grew up in the ’90s – and the fact we’ve not chosen a cover version really leans into the nostalgia. We are delighted, however, to invite the nation to cover the track for Christmas day, in a wonderful twist on the magic John Lewis formula.”

Richard Ashcroft said: “To everyone involved in the project I raise a sherry and say salute! Sonnet plays again, time for some mince pies. Merry Christmas peace and love to all mankind.”