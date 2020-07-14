Riptide acquires sync company Hidden Track Music

Riptide Music Group has acquired boutique sync licensing company Hidden Track Music.

As part of the deal, Hidden Track founder Justin Bumper Reeve will lead TV, film, video game and advertising creative sync for Riptide.

Operating since 2011, Hidden Track Music represents labels, publishers, songwriters and artists, servicing to film, television, film trailers, advertising, sports and video games.

Hidden Track's roster includes Big Boi, Courtney Barnett, Major Lazer, Oasis, Porter Robinson, RL Grime, Tom Morello, Tove Lo, and more. Former artists include Alt-J, Chvrche, Fitz And The Tantrums, Flume and Gotye.

Label clients include Big Brother Recordings, Kitsuné Musique, Mom + Pop Records, Mushroom Group, Neon Gold and OWSLA among others.

Hidden Track Music has licensed over 5,000 sync uses, generating in excess of $25 million in licensing income.

Riptide Music Group CEO Keatly Haldeman (pictured) said: “Bumper is a legend in the sync community and the Hidden Track roster is packed with genre-defining artists that are in my personal playlists. We are incredibly excited about bringing Bumper and Hidden Track into the Riptide family.”

Riptide president Rich Goldman added: “Bringing in Bumper and Hidden Track puts Riptide in a unique position in the sync market. The combination of Hidden Track’s brilliantly curated roster alongside Riptide’s catalogue and developing artists, offers exciting music choices for any level of production. Bumper is a consummate pro who knows the ins and outs of sync like nobody’s business. We’re thrilled to have him aboard.”

Justin Bumper Reeve said: “I’m incredibly stoked to be joining Riptide and their family of sophisticated family of sophisticated sync executives and creatives – like-minded individuals who understand the discipline of music licensing and share similar sync sensibilities, approaches and taste. I’m very much looking forward to both Riptide and Hidden Track continuing to thrive in the world of sync – and leading this charge.”

Riptide Music Group is a sync-driven music publishing company and record label that has proactively generated over $50 million in licensing fees for its clients. Its catalogue includes songs released by Migos, Selena Gomez, Juice Wrld, Quavo, Moneybagg Yo, Big Gigantic, Foster The People, Jordin Sparks, Fatboy Slim and hundreds of independent artists for which Riptide controls 100% master and publishing rights.