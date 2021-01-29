Robert Vincent and Courtney Marie Andrews win big at UK Americana Awards 2021

Last night (January 28) The Americana Music Association UK (AMA-UK) revealed the winners of 2021’s UK Americana Awards in a virtual ceremony.

The big winners on the night included Robert Vincent and Courtney Marie Andrews, who both took home the awards for UK Artist and UK Album Of The Year, and International Artist and International Album Of The Year respectively.

UK Song Of The Year was scooped by Yola and International Song of the Year by The Secret Sisters in their first ever award win. Anna Corcoran, who played on both Robert Vincent and Laura Marling’s latest albums, was also named UK Instrumentalist Of The Year. The best-selling Americana Album Of The Year, in conjunction with The Official Chart Company, was Laura Marling’s Song For Our Daughter.

As previously announced, special awards conferred by the AMA-UK Board were presented to: Elvis Costello, Mavis Staples, Christine McVie, and Steve Earle.

The late John Prine was honoured with the specially created Songwriter Legacy Award 2021, in celebration of the legendary US singer-songwriter’s life and work. Full listings follow below.

The UK Americana Awards show also featured unique performances from: American Aquarium, Courtney Marie Andrews, Emily Barker, Robbi Cavanagh, Elvis Costello, Charley Crockett, Ferris & Sylvester, Steve Earle, Mary Gauthier, Jason Isbell (and the 400 Unit), Austin Lucas, Demi Marriner, Lady Nade, Katie Pruitt, Robert Vincent, Lucinda Williams and Gillian Welch & David Rawlings.

The evening was presented by Bob Harris OBE, and the show also featured appearances from award-winning actor Colin Firth CBE, BBC Radio 2’s Johnnie Walker, BBC Radio 6's Steve Lamacq and Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie.

You can see the full list of winners and Special Awards for the UK Americana Awards 2021 below:

UK Song of the Year

I Don't Wanna Lie by Yola (Written by Yola, Dan Auerbach, Bobby Wood)

UK Album of the Year

In This Town You're Owned by Robert Vincent (Produced by Ethan Johns)

UK Artist of the Year

Robert Vincent

UK Instrumentalist of the Year

Anna Corcoran

International Song of the Year

Hand Over My Heart by The Secret Sisters (Written by Elizabeth Rogers, Lydia Lane Rogers)

International Album of the Year

Old Flowers by Courtney Marie Andrews (Produced by Andrew Sarlo)

International Artist of the Year

Courtney Marie Andrews

Special Awards presented by the AMA-UK Board

Best Selling Americana Album in conjunction with The Official Charts Company (OCC)

Laura Marling Song For Our Daughter

Lifetime Achievement Award

Elvis Costello

International Lifetime Achievement Award:

Mavis Staples

Trailblazer Award:

Christine McVie

International Trailblazer Award:

Steve Earle

Songwriter Legacy Award:

John Prine

Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award:

Robbie Cavannagh and Demi Marriner

Grassroots Award:

Music Venue Trust - Mark Davyd and Beverly Whitrick