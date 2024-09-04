Rocksteady Music School to sponsor Women In Music Awards 2024

We are delighted to announce that Rocksteady Music School is the branding sponsor for the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2024.

The hugely popular event marks its 10th anniversary this year. The daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 11, 2024 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

Table bookings for the ceremony are open here – and they’re selling fast. Table positioning at the awards is decided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Every year, the Women in Music Awards celebrates the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across all facets of the music industry. From groundbreaking artists to visionary executives, this event shines a spotlight on those who are shaping the future of music and inspiring positive change within our industry.

Scott Monks, CEO of Rocksteady Music School, said: “We’re delighted to sponsor this year’s Women in Music Awards! It’s an honour to be involved in this celebration of women in our industry, whose important contribution is helping to keep the UK at the forefront of music globally. This is going to be a hugely inspiring event, and we can’t wait to be there on the night to show our support for the winners, nominees, and everyone involved!”

It’s an honour to be involved in this celebration of women in our industry Scott Monks

Rocksteady Music School is a leading pop and rock school, trusted by thousands of primary schools to teach tens of thousands of children at in-school band lessons every week. Through Rocksteady’s inclusive and child-led approach to teaching, any child can learn to play an instrument in a band with their peers, helping them to increase their self-belief and wellbeing.

Outside of the classroom, the Rocksteady Foundation also delivers free music sessions to charities and support groups across the country, giving thousands of vulnerable children the chance to experience the amazing benefits of playing music.

Women In Music is staged in association with AIM and UK Music.

You can read about all the winners from 2023’s ceremony here.

We also inducted more game-changing women executives into the Roll Of Honour. They joined a line-up of previous honorees, who have been selected over the past decade.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com