Rough Trade opens its biggest UK store in Liverpool

Rough Trade has announced the opening of its biggest UK store yet in Liverpool.

Over the past five years, the independent retailer has tripled its UK vinyl market share, and the new 6500 square foot store on Liverpool’s Hanover Street marks Rough Trade's sixth UK location – including shops in East, West and Central London, as well as Bristol and Nottingham.

In partnership with Signature Brew and Dark Arts, the new store will also feature a bar and cafe, and upon opening, Rough Trade Liverpool is recruiting a series of positions including general manager, assistant manager, bar and events manager, bar and events supervisor, retail supervisor, as well as sales and bar and events assistants.

This news also follows Rough Trade’s expansion into the European market earlier this year and news of a flagship store set to open in Berlin in Q2 of this year.

“We are excited to grow our UK presence with a store in Liverpool,” said Lawrence Montgomery, managing director at Rough Trade. “The city has such a rich musical heritage as well as a vibrant scene right now which we hope to honour and represent in the best way we can. The scale (both size and ambition) of the store shows our commitment and investment to the city. We can’t wait to delight customers in the record store and venue in due course.”