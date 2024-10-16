Sam Ryder‘s manager David May to lead search for UK act and song for Eurovision 2025

The BBC and BBC Studios have revealed selection plans for the act and song that will represent the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

Music manager David May is leading the search with Andrew Cartmell, executive producer BBC Studios North.

May previously worked closely with the BBC team in 2022 as manager of Sam Ryder when the United Kingdom achieved runner-up position at Eurovision in Turin. Tap Music oversaw the talent search that year.

The search for next year's act and song has been underway for several months with UK record labels, publishers, songwriters, BBC Music and BBC Introducing all playing their part to find the UK act and song for Eurovision 2025. It follows disappointing results at Eurovision for the UK in 2023 (Mae Muller) and 2024 (Olly Alexander).

David May was nominated for Manager of the Year at the Music Week Awards in 2023. He started his career as a singer-songwriter and has since achieved over 200 million streams as a writer/producer.

As Sam Ryder's manager, success included a No.1 UK album, two No.2 singles (including a Christmas hit), and BRIT and Emmy Award nominations.

David May said: “I'm excited to be working with BBC Studios and the BBC on this journey. We're seeking talent and a song that embodies the essence of UK music. We want to collaborate with an authentic act who has a genuine, heartfelt story to tell, and an unmatched vocal tonality and range. Ultimately we're looking for a powerful three-minute performance that resonates with and moves audiences across Europe and beyond.”

Andrew Cartmell, head of delegation at Eurovision for the United Kingdom, said: “David played a major part in Sam Ryder's success in 2022, and I'm thrilled that we are working together again. David has huge industry expertise, a real understanding of how Eurovision works and a determination, along with the BBC and BBC Studios to achieve a high placing in May next year.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: “David knows exactly what it is like to be at the business end of the leaderboard at Eurovision, so this experience combined with his in-depth knowledge of the UK music scene ensures that he is perfectly placed to collaborate with us in the search for our artist and song for 2025.”

The act and song representing the United Kingdom will be publicly announced before the European Broadcasting Union’s deadline in March 2025.

The broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on BBC One and BBC iPlayer had an audience peak of 8.5 million, making it the most watched live entertainment programme of 2024 to date across all broadcasters and streamers.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel, Switzerland following Nemo’s victory at the Grand Final in May 2024 with their song The Code.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place in St Jakobshalle, Basel, on May 17.

The Grand Final and the Semi Finals will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as well as via BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.