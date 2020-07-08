Samantha Moy named head of BBC 6 Music

Samantha Moy has been named as the new head of station for BBC Radio 6 Music.

Moy has been 6 Music’s head of content commissioning since 2018, having previously worked as the station’s network editor.

Paul Rodgers, currently senior head of commissioning for 6 Music, is leaving the BBC this summer.

Lorna Clarke, BBC controller of pop, said: “Using her wide range of experience in broadcast production, Sam will continue to evolve this exciting radio station that means so much to music lovers. ”

Moy said: “I’m privileged and honoured to be appointed to lead BBC Radio 6 Music – a radio station made for and made by music lovers. The relationship with our audience has gone from strength to strength, as our brilliant presenters, supported by our talented production teams, have provided the perfect combination of music, conversation and connection during these challenging times. I’m proud to lead this fantastically creative and inspiring team, who I know feel as passionately about 6 Music as I do.”

Moy started her career in radio at Kiss in London, joining independent production company Somethin’ Else to produce programmes for Radio 1, Radio 2 and the BBC World Service. She joined BBC Radio 1 in 2002 where she produced the Evening Session, Jo Whiley and the Live Lounge, The Chris Moyles Show, Greg James and Annie Mac amongst others. Moy was also an event producer at the BBC Electric Proms in 2008-9, broadcast on BBC TV and radio.

She joined 6 Music and latterly Radio 2 as executive producer, overseeing shows like Steve Lamacq, Steve Wright in the Afternoon and projects including The Peel Lecture with Charlotte Church and the Sound of Style season in collaboration with BBC 4.

In her current role, Moy’s commissions have included Stay Home Rave Safe Saturday series, The Wu-Tang Clan Radio Show, the Rose D’or and New York Festival Radio award winning Amazing Grace and the Independent Venue Week Tour. She also leads on the annual 6 Music Festival, which was held in Camden earlier this year.

Moy is a mentor for the Sandy Chalmers Women in Radio scheme and has taken part in the Women in Music series at the Southbank Centre and at the BPI.

6 Music currently has a record 2.56m weekly listeners on air.

Moy will start her new role on August 17. The 6 Music position is one of five new head of station roles responsible for the BBC’s pop music networks.