Sampha covers the November edition of Music Week

Music Week is proud to reveal the incredible Sampha as our latest cover star.

It has been six years since the enigmatic artist won the 2017 Mercury Prize with his debut album Process, but he is finally ready to unveil its follow-up: Lahai. Ahead of its release Sampha, alongside his team at Young, take us deep inside the creation of one of the most highly-anticipated – independent or otherwise – albums of 2023.

Since Sampha first came onto the scene 10 years ago when he featured on Drake’s Too Much, he has since collaborated with global superstars including Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy, Travis Scott and David Byrne. But how did he become one of the most in-demand voices in music? In our extensive cover story, Sampha opens up about that as well as everything from processing grief and fame, to his thoughts on the modern music industry.

The star is joined by Young’s Caius Pawson and manager Hannah Partington who reflect on the London-based artist's journey from music business intern to global star. It is an essential read on one of British music's most important voices.

In the Music Week Interview, we talk to Kilimanjaro’s CEO Stuart Galbraith about the challenges facing the live sector today and why he is not relaxing too much after their Live Music Promoter win at the Music Week Awards this year. The executive tells us all about his push for a more equal sector and discusses sustainability and new talent.

Also in our features section, Mavin Records’ Don Jazzy, COO Tega Ogheneobo, director of A&R Rima Tahini and Nigerian star Ayra Starr come together to discuss the inner workings of the record label at the centre of the boom in Afrobeats.

Elsewhere, The Cross label bosses Sergio Bienati and Kevin Harris, alongside team Island Records UK, reveal all about their three-year long partnership, what’s next for dance music in the UK and what sets their imprint apart from the rest.

We also meet Carla Marie Williams, as she outlines the balance between being a hitmaker and campaigner and goes deep on her on her fight for a more equal and diverse music industry.

Finally in our features section are radio icons Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw, who come together to discuss their brand new podcast, Sidetracked, and what life is like post-BBC Radio 1.

In Hitmakers, producer Andre Vibez takes us behind the scenes on Rema’s 2022 Afrobeats smash hit Calm Down.

In the latest edition of Mentor Me – a collaboration between Music Week and Girls I Rate – singer-songwriter and president of PRS Members’ Council Michelle Escoffery offers up her top tips on making it in the music industry.

In this month’s Aftershow, the Grammy-winning modern jazz legend Gregory Porter reflects on his career so far and tells us about his first festive album ever.

In the Big Story, leading Universal and Polydor executives tell us all about one of the biggest campaigns this year from the Rolling Stones. Also in news, AIM and Amazon outline their new Amplify apprenticeship programme.

For our Spotlight Q&A, Key Production founder & CEO Karen Emanuel talks physical music and sustainability.

In the new edition of On The Radar, Byron Messia talks us inside his breakthrough hit Talibans, looks back on what life was like growing up in St Kitts and opens up about how he tells his past stories through his music.

Making Waves features rising pop and R&B star Natanya, whilst Sync Story looks at Mxmtoon’s spot in Netflix’s Heartstopper. Our Tastemaker this month is Judge Jules, DJ and partner at Sound Advice LLP.

DJ Shadow reflects on his eighth album Action Adventure in Incoming, whilst we meet UK Music’s parliamentary and research manager, Hannah McLennan, in Rising Star.

DAACI’s CEO Rachel Lyske features in Start Me Up, whilst our podcast of the month is The BRIT Awards – The Red Carpet Treatment hosted by Jordan Stephens.

In Mark Davyd’s Centre Stage column, the MVT CEO highlights how tax reliefs are essential in protecting the grassroots sector.

Sammy Andrews shares her opinions on the latest in the world of digital, offering up her tips on engaging audiences during the festive season in her latest column.

And as ever, the Archive section sees us flick through the pages of Music Week of yesteryear.

There’s all of this and our expanded monthly charts section, in which we present the Top 75 Singles and Albums of the previous month, accompanied by revamped analysis pages, plus a host of new listings. These include specialist genre Top 20s for Americana, Classical, Hip-Hop & R&B, Jazz, Country, Dance, Folk and Rock & Metal. The issue is also home to streaming, compilations and vinyl charts.

The new issue of Music Week is available from October 17.

For subscription information please visit musicweek.com/subscribe.