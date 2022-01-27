Satellite414 makes series of promotions and hires

The Satellite 414 agency has made a series of promotions and hires.

The global entertainment and publicity agency represents stars including Dua Lipa, Dave, Adele, Ellie Goulding, Lana Del Rey, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and many more.

Mofe Sey (pictured, right), who was previously a junior publicist, has been promoted to publicist, working on accounts such as PinkPantheress, Rina Sawayama, Shygirl and Ashnikko.

Sunni Lekh has been promoted to senior press assistant.

Tahirah Thomas (pictured, left) has joined Satellite414 as junior press assistant.

Rob Charlton is a new hire as junior publicist. Previously at Festival Republic, Charlton is working on accounts including Palace, Softcult, Mighty Hoopla, Sipho and Wide Awake. Satellite 414 has recently taken on Mighty Hoopla, Wide Awake and South Facing festivals as clients.

Satellite414 CEO Carl Fysh said: “I’m so excited to be able to announce these promotions and new additions to the Satellite414 team. Each member of staff brings something unique to the company, so it’s exciting to see the company continue to grow and transform.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Rob and Tahirah to the team and it’s very rewarding to be able to promote Sunni and Mofe to their new roles. I want to give a special acknowledgement to Mofe, who has been with the company since being an intern, and her recent work with PinkPantheress has been incredible.”

It’s exciting to see the company continue to grow and transform Carl Fysh

Mofe Sey said: “I interned for Satellite414 every summer whilst I was at uni and became a full time staff member when I graduated in 2019 - I’d like to think I’ve grown a lot since then! It’s been an absolute honour to work with such incredible clients and learn from such an insightful bunch of people. Here’s to the future!”

Rob Charlton said: “I’m super excited to have joined the press team at Satellite414! It’s an incredible agency that represents some of the biggest and best names from across music and popular culture, and they help to shine a light on some truly incredible emerging talent. It’s going to be an absolute pleasure to work with so many exceptional artists, festivals, and more!”

Commenting on the promotion, Sunni Lekh said: “The last year at Satellite414 has been truly amazing. I’ve learnt so much and it’s been a real honour to work alongside such a forward thinking team and a fantastic roster of diverse artists. I’m so excited for what the future holds.”

Tahirah Thomas (pictured, left) said: “I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the dynamic team of publicists here at Satellite 414 and am looking forward to assisting on some great campaigns across the agency’s talented roster in years to come.”