Satellite414 promotes Claire Coulton to head of press

Satellite414 has promoted Claire Coulton from senior publicist to head of press at the global entertainment PR agency.

Coulton has joined Lottie Lander and Tom Mehrtens as a head of department at the company.

She works alongside CEO Carl Fysh with artists including Lana Del Rey, Adele and Halsey, as well as her own roster which includes Korn, Ghost, Bad Omens, PinkPantheress, Bambie Thug and more.

“I joined the team at Satellite414 six years ago, and in that time I have learnt so much working alongside our CEO Carl Fysh on artists like Lana Del Rey, Adele, Halsey and 30 Seconds To Mars,” said Coulton. “I’ve also been given the space to expand my roster to include a varied range of established and new artists including Korn, Ghost, Bad Omens, Cassyette, Palaye Royale, Jesse Jo Stark, PinkPantheress and Bambie Thug.

“It’s been an absolute honour to work with such incredible clients and getting to work with some of the best PRs in the industry day to day. I’m excited and ready to progress from senior publicist into the role of head of press, continuing to expand my roster in the years to come.”