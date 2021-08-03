Satellite414 promotes Henry Evans Harding

Satellite414 has promoted Henry Evans Harding to the position of publicist.

Evans Harding, whose current roster includes Amber Mark, Caroline Polachek, The Horrors, Walt Disco and Delilah Montagu, was previously a junior publicist at the agency.

“It’s been great to watch Henry grow since joining the company and I’m delighted to promote him to publicist, especially during what has been a tumultuous year for our industry in so many ways," said Satellite414 CEO Carl Fysh. "Henry has become a great part of the Satellite414 team over the past few years and I look forward to seeing what he brings to the company in years to come.”

Evans Harding also works acts such as Boys Noize, Palace, Purity Ring and SG Lewis.

“The last three years as a junior publicist with Satellite414 have absolutely flown by, which can only be a good sign," he said. "I’m so happy to be a part of this family and to have the freedom to work on such a diverse roster of artists. It’s a special thing for an agency to be on the cutting edge and yet still make everything feel so natural. Here’s to three more years!”