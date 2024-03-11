Satellite414 promotes Mo Sey to senior publicist

Global entertainment PR agency Satellite414 has promoted Mo Sey to senior publicist.

Sey has played a key role in the PinkPantheress campaign, as well as working across artists including Rina Sawayama, FLO, Shygirl, Wargasm, Cassyette and Beyoncé.

Sey has been promoted from publicist to senior publicist. She originally joined Satellite414 as an intern in 2018-19 and was then hired as an assistant at the company.

“I interned at Satellite at summer break during my first year of uni,” said Sey. “I wanted to do everything I could to be the best intern the company had so they couldn’t get rid of me. I guess it worked! I couldn’t work in a better environment. I’ve grown so much as a publicist and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Carl Fysh, Satellite414 CEO, said: “I am so happy and proud to announce that Mo has been promoted to the role of senior publicist. Mo has been working with us right from being an intern while she was still at university – she’s a very important member of the team and it’s been brilliant to watch her grow.

“Her work with artists across her roster but in particular on PinkPantheress and Shygirl where she's really come into her own - has been impeccable. I look forward to seeing what she brings to the company in years to come.”