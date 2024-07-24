Satellite414 promotes Rob Charlton and Sunni Lekh

Satellite414 has promoted Rob Charlton and Sunni Lekh to publicists, effective immediately.

They were previously junior publicists at the global entertainment PR agency.

In addition to the publicist promotions, Enya Liddy has recently joined as team assistant.

Carl Fysh, CEO of Satellite414, said: “I’m so delighted to see Rob and Sunni step into their new roles as publicists at Satellite414. They are both incredibly talented, hardworking publicists who consistently deliver excellent results – it’s been a pleasure to watch them grow into their roles during their time with us so far – we very much value them as members of our team.”

Satellite 414’s roster includes Lana Del Rey, Adele, Halsey, Korn, Ghost, PinkPantheress, Leigh-Anne, FLO, Chappell Roan, Mabel, Cassyette, Tove Lo, SG Lewis, Shygirl, and many more.

Rob Charlton said: “My career at Satellite414, ever since joining at the end of 2021, has been nothing short of incredible. Working within the amazing team here has been a privilege and I owe a huge part of my progression within the music industry to the people I work with and the help and guidance that they have given me. I’m now extremely excited to start this next chapter at Satellite414 and can’t wait to see what the coming years bring.”

Sunni Lekh said: “I joined the team at Satellite414 four years ago, and it’s been an incredible honour to grow at such a cutting-edge agency and learn from some of the best PR professionals in the industry today. I’m so proud to be a part of this team and to have the freedom to work on an extraordinary and diverse roster of clients across the worlds of music, entertainment, and brands. I’ve achieved so many career goals as a junior publicist, and I’m excited to see what the future holds."