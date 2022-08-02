Save the date: Music Week Awards 2023

After record-breaking ticket sales this year, the date for the Music Week Awards 2023 is already confirmed.

Music Week is delighted to announce that the Music Week Awards will return to Battersea Evolution on Thursday, May 24, 2023.

Ticket details will be announced shortly. Click here to register interest.

Click here for the full story of the 2022 awards including all the winners.

Keep an eye out for announcements on entry deadlines for all the categories, which will reflect achievements across the music industry during 2022.

To enquire about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com.

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards, please contact advertising manager Helen Hughes: helen.hughes@futurenet.com.