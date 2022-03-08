Save the date: Music Week Women In Music Awards returns in 2022

On International Women’s Day, we are delighted to announce details of the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2022.

The hugely popular event will return on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music, which is staged in association with AIM and UK Music, will be marking its ninth instalment this year.

Register your interest to stay updated on nominations and table bookings at www.mw-womeninmusic.com

The awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business: highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

The 2021 Women In Music ceremony was a celebration of executive and artist talent across the business, including inspirational speeches from winners and tributes from fellow executives. You can read a full report and watch videos here of acceptance speeches from Carla Marie Williams, Olivia Hobbs, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Shaznay Lewis, Cassandra Gracey, Nadia Khan, and more.

Broadcaster Alice Levine returned to host last year’s awards. The event’s co-founders Alison Wenham and Lara Baker opened the ceremony.

This year’s event will also see the continuation of our Women In Music Roll Of Honour, which was established in 2014 and now has over 84 members. It aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are game-changers in the music industry.

Stay tuned for updates on when nominations open for the 2022 awards, as well as table and ticket sales.

There are also many opportunities to showcase your support throughout the lead-up to the event as well as onsite. Contact hazel.eccles@futurenet.com or helen.hughes@futurenet.com for more information.