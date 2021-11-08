Save the date: New date confirmed for the 2022 Music Week Awards

Music Week is delighted to announce that the Music Week Awards will return to Battersea Evolution on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The 2021 Music Week Awards is only just concluded, but after record-breaking ticket sales this year the 2022 date is already confirmed. Please note that this is a revised date for next year’s edition.

The ceremony has moved to its traditional spring date in the industry calendar. Ticket details will be announced shortly.

Keep an eye out for announcements on entry deadlines for all the categories, which will reflect achievements across the music industry during 2021.

To enquire about 2022 table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com.

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards, please contact advertising manager Helen Hughes: helen.hughes@futurenet.com.