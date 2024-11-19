Scott Mills to host BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show

Scott Mills has been unveiled as the new presenter of the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Zoe Ball has decided to step down from the programme after six years, but will remain on the station (with more details to follow). She announced her plans to leave on air.

As part of schedule changes in January 2025, Mills will be moving on from the weekday afternoon programme (2-4pm).

Scott Mills said: “Zoe and I have been such good friends now for over 25 years and have spent much of that time as part of the same radio family here at Radio 2 and also on Radio 1. She's done an incredible job on this show over the past six years, and I am beyond excited to be handed the baton.

“It feels ever since recording my first shows as a kid for an audience of one, my mum, all roads since have led to this amazing opportunity. It really is a lifelong dream come true to follow in the footsteps of Sir Terry, Chris and Zoe to be the new presenter of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.”

Zoe Ball said: “Scott and I go way back to our Radio 1 days, when he was doing early mornings before me. He’s been a close friend for years, and I’m beyond thrilled it’s him taking over the Breakfast Show. Breakfast has always been his dream, and what a year he’s had - from racing around the world to his beautiful wedding to Sam. He’s not only a blooming brilliant producer but one of the best in radio. I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!”

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “It's a privilege to welcome Scott to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show. He’s a multi-award winning broadcaster who has been working in radio since the age of 16 and I know he can’t wait to get started on the biggest Breakfast show in the land! Earlier this year he won the Gold award for Best Music Entertainment Show for his afternoon programme on Radio 2 at the industry’s most prestigious awards ceremony, the ARIAs (Audio & Radio Industry Awards), and I'm delighted he will now be waking up millions of listeners each weekday at Breakfast.”

In other changes, Trevor Nelson, who currently presents Rhythm Nation, will take over the 2-4pm weekday afternoon show from January.

Trevor Nelson said: "It’s going to be great being on daytime. It’s the ultimate privilege as a broadcaster to entertain the nation on the biggest station in the UK every day. I’m looking to have lots of fun and will be bringing a bit of soul to the new show.”

Helen Thomas added: “I'm thrilled to be able to move Trevor into Radio 2’s weekday daytime schedule. A true radio pioneer, Trevor is loved by his listeners, and I’m looking forward to hearing him bring a touch of hugely popular soul, funk and R&B to weekday afternoons.”

DJ Spoony will extend his weekly edition of The Good Grove (Friday nights – 9-11pm) to four weekly shows on Monday to Thursday evenings (10pm to midnight).

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco, an original BBC Sounds commission for Radio 2, will be extended from one to two hours. It airs on Friday nights from 9-11pm.