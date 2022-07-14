Secretly Group & Ninja Tune donate tracks for bioplastic vinyl to support Music Declares Emergency

Music Declares Emergency has partnered with Evolution Music, Secretly Group and Ninja Tune to release tracks from Bicep (pictured), Angel Olsen, Black Country, New Road and Porridge Radio on a new bioplastic vinyl alternative.

Visitors to this week's Independent Label Market will be able to enter a prize draw to win one of 20 of the extremely limited vinyl releases by visiting the Music Declares Emergency stall and buying a ticket. Independent Label Market (ILM) takes place at Coal Drops Yard, King’s Cross, on Saturday, July 16.

The release will be the first publicly available example of a bioplastic vinyl alternative, developed by Evolution Music as part of their mission to decarbonise the production of physical product in the music business.

Ninja Tune and Secretly Group have donated two tracks respectively for the release. The tracks are Bicep's Atlas, Angel Olsen's Big Time, Black Country New Road's Bread Song and Porridge Radio's Back To The Radio.

All money raised will be used by Music Declares Emergency to fund the organisation's work to place music at the heart of the climate conversation.

Hannah Overton of Secretly Music Group said: “The work that Evolution Vinyl are doing to potentially put an end to fossil fuel based plastic LP production is mind-blowing. We need more mavericks to create real disruption in the economy if we’re to achieve the slowdown of global warming needed. Secretly Group along with Angel Olsen and Porridge Radio are honoured to be working with them, Ninja Tune and Music Declares Emergency on this pilot release.“

We see this product as the first in a new wave of sustainable solutions Marc Carey

Peter Quicke of Ninja Tune said: “It is very exciting to be trialing sustainable bioplastic vinyl pressings, and with such brilliant tunes! We all love vinyl but the current manufacture process involves a significant amount of pollution, so we’ve been looking for alternatives. Massive props to Evolution Music for coming up with a solution.”

Marc Carey of Evolution Music said: “We see this product as the first in a new wave of sustainable solutions that will help to address some of the most important issues of our time. Having support and advocacy from leaders in the music industry, particularly those at the forefront tackling environmental and social issues, proves there’s a serious demand to move things forward, to turn around the huge impacts of the music industry, and quickly. This trial with MDE, Ninja and Secretly really illustrates a move towards ‘real world’ sustainable solutions and a commitment from the independent market to make significant changes.”

Those unable to be at the market can also take a chance to win by entering into the draw at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/musicdeclares.

Music Declares Emergency will also have a stage for the first time at ILM. The No Music On A Dead Planet Stage will feature acoustic performances, including a stripped back set from Kristin Hersh.

In addition, Music Declares Emergency will be present on the day, running a stall where people can also find out more about the Music Industry Climate Packs, the organisation's guides to greening the music industry.