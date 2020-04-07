Self-isolation songs Part 1: Stuart Camp, Kamille and Zena White on the songs getting them through the lockdown

But that’s not all we asked them. Music Week also asked them to name the song getting them through the current coronavirus lockdown, you can read Part 1 here…

Stuart Camp (founder, Grumpy Old Management)



Enter Sandman – Metallica

“My wife is learning Spanish in this lockdown, I am determined to learn at least one song on the electric guitar that is faintly recognisable. ‘All the gear, no idea’ is my motto, but this is first on the list as one of my aforementioned better half’s favourite songs, so it will probably be the end of us!”

Kamille (artist/songwriter)



High Fashion – Roddy Ricch (feat. Mustard)

“This song gives me life and always makes me dance in my house whatever mood I’m in! I think that’s what you want from a self-isolation anthem.”

Craig Jennings (CEO, Raw Power Management)



Fight Back – Discharge

“I’m currently enjoying the excellent Discharge anthology that BMG have put out [Protest And Survive – The Anthology, released in February]. The bands opening salvo of Fight Back seems to me to be the perfect anthem for the post-apocalyptic, dystopian world that we are heading?into! You can also take your pick of Does This System Work?, Decontrol or A Hell On Earth. Discharge are the perfect soundtrack for our times!”

Ayla Owen (VP, Sync & Creative Services, Europe, Warner Chappell Music)



Anthem – Leonard Cohen

“His words gently remind us to release our need for perfection, and offer hope that sometimes only through hardship can the light shine through. As he says: ‘Ring the bells that still can ring/ Forget your perfect offering, There is a crack, a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in.’”

Daniel Glass (founder/president, Glassnote)



Tomorrow (from Annie) – Andrea McArdle

“I’ve been spending the isolation period with my family and this is Rose’s favourite song. While it is adorable?to hear her sing it, it is also a good reminder that optimism in times like these is important.”

Zena White (MD, Partisan Records)



Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space – Spiritualized

“C-19 is a great reminder that we’re not in charge. Cougars are roaming the streets of Santiago and the canals of Venice are clear. When I felt the world sigh as the reality set in globally, I turned to Spiritualized as there is something comforting in being reminded that, really, we’re all just floating in space.”

