Self-isolation songs Part 2: Kanya King, Alex Hardee and Barbara Charone on the songs getting them through the lockdown

In the current issue of Music Week we take a very special look at how the music business is going to cope without the summer festival season. It’s the latest installment in our ongoing and wide-ranging overview of how the coronavirus is impacting different sectors of the industry.

Part of our extensive coverage has already involved asked a host of top names in the biz to give us their best tips about working from home, staying healthy and how to keep business moving during the pandemic, with insight from Stuart Camp and Kanya King to Merck Mercuriadis, Zena White and Fraser T Smith and Kamille.

But that’s not all. Music Week also asked them to name the song getting them through the current coronavirus lockdown, you can read Part 1 here, or read on for part 2…

Kanya King (founder/CEO, MOBO Organisation)



You Are Not Alone – Emeli Sandé



“This song reaches out to those that are struggling in life or just plain feel invisible, providing a gentle reminder that it’s not just you. At challenging times, we need to come together, support each other, help those in need and do our part to heal this broken world we live in. A song of our time!”

Alex Hardee (Agent, Paradigm)



The Future – Teddy Thompson

“I have just realised I haven’t listened to any music, as I have been on the phone from 8am to 11pm! But if I had, I would have listened to this – it has a lovely uptempo brass intro.”

Barbara Charone (co-director, MBC PR)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want – The Rolling Stones

“For obvious reasons! Life as we knew it has stopped, but we have to remain positive that once we emerge on the other side we’ll get what we need!”

Albert Schilcher (VP, talent and music, MTV International)

Three Little Birds – Bob Marley

?“I need something positive, uplifting and calming at the same time. This tune is so comforting because it’s been around all my life and is so familiar. It reminds me of being a kid and feeling safe. Bob Marley always channels feelings of positivity, togetherness and solidarity which is what we need right now.“

Jane Arthy (VP, radio & playlisting, Warner Records UK)

Prayer – Jack Penaté

“The whole After You album has been getting some heavy rotation in my house, and Dua Lipa’s?new album is now my definitive workout record.”

Paul Reed (CEO, AIF)

The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness – The National



“Because we’re all ‘In a different kind of?thing now’, temporarily at least. This song seems to capture the current mood as these great lyrics take on a new meanings in extraordinary circumstances.”

Subscribers can read the full feature here. Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below.

* For the very latest music industry updates about the Covid-19 outbreak click here. To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.

For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter