Shoot Music Fantasy League returns for 2023/24

Music promo specialist Shoot Music's official Premier League Fantasy League is returning for its 12th season, in association with Music Week.

The deadline to enter the long-running music industry league is Friday, August 11, ahead of the 2023/24 English top flight season kicking off with treble winners Manchester City's trip to newly promoted Burnley, who are managed by City legend Vincent Kompany.

The reigning Shoot Music Week League champion is Lee Worrall of DF Concerts, who claimed Shoot's bespoke Fantasy Gold Disc (see photo below). Previous victors have also included participants from EMI, Motive Unknown, Kobalt, PIAS and Decca.

“Calling all music business people, it’s nearly that time again," said Shoot Music director Tom Roberts. "Make sure your company is represented to play alongside record label execs, live agents, promoters, accountants, pluggers, publishers and more.

“FPL returns to a normal rhythm after last year’s World Cup impacted schedule, and previous seasons disrupted by Covid. We’re looking forward to our most competitive ever, with entries already at their highest ever level.

"The league table will be updated again weekly on Shoot's Twitter account @ShootMusic throughout the season - make sure you’re following us for updates and shout outs!"

To sign up, head to FPL, pick your squad of 15 Premier League players within a budget of £100 million and enter League Code: xeo2xd. Or, if you already have a team, click here to auto join.