Shortlist for 2022 Global Awards announced

Global has announced the shortlist for the 2022 edition of its eponymous awards.

Representing the media firm's radio stations, including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Capital Xtra and Radio X among others, The Global Awards will return for its fifth year on April 14, when the winners will be announced on air across the networks.

Anne-Marie and Becky Hill have the most nominations, with four each, while Ed Sheeran, Joel Corry, Dave, Adele, Coldplay and Mimi Webb all have three.

The awards also include a podcast category, while composer John Williams marks his 90th year by being shortlisted in the classical category.

“The Global Awards brings together all Global’s radio brands in celebration of the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters," explained founder and executive president Ashley Tabor-King.

"We’ll be honouring the achievements of some of our listeners’ favourite artists, bands, DJs, podcasters and some of music’s brightest rising stars, across a whole host of genres.”

Dua Lipa was the big winner at the 2021 Global Awards.

The nominations for each category, judged by industry panel, is as follows:

Best Group

Biffy Clyro

BTS

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

Jonas Brothers

Best Female

Adele

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Doja Cat

Mimi Webb

Olivia Rodrigo

Raye

Best Male

Aitch

ArrDee

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Joel Corry

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Years & Years

Best Podcast

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Rob Beckett And Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell

Sh**Ged Married Annoyed With Chris & Rosie Ramsey

The High Performance Podcast

Best British Act

Adele

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Coldplay

Dave

Ed Sheeran

KSI

Sam Fender

Years & Years

Best Classical Artist

Freddie De Tommaso

Isata Kanneh-Mason

John Williams

Nicola Benedetti

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Best Hip Hop or R&B

Central Cee

Dave

Doja Cat

Russ Millions

Tion Wayne

Best Indie Act

Biffy Clyro

Florence & The Machine

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Sam Fender

Stereophonics

Wolf Alice

Best Pop

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Justin Bieber

Joel Corry

Mimi Webb

The Weeknd

Years & Years

Best Mass Appeal Artist

Adele

Anne-Marie

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

Best Dance Act

Diplo

James Hype

Jodie Harsh

Kah-Lo

Mk

Rising Star

A1 X J1

ArrDee

Becky Hill

Mimi Webb

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate Mcrae

Tom Grennan

Most Played Song will be awarded to the artist responsible for the most featured track on Global’s radio stations in 2021.