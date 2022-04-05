Shortlist for 2022 Global Awards announced

Global has announced the shortlist for the 2022 edition of its eponymous awards.
Representing the media firm's radio stations, including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Capital Xtra and Radio X among others, The Global Awards will return for its fifth year on April 14, when the winners will be announced on air across the networks.
Anne-Marie and Becky Hill have the most nominations, with four each, while Ed Sheeran, Joel Corry, Dave, Adele, Coldplay and Mimi Webb all have three.
The awards also include a podcast category, while composer John Williams marks his 90th year by being shortlisted in the classical category.
“The Global Awards brings together all Global’s radio brands in celebration of the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters," explained founder and executive president Ashley Tabor-King.
"We’ll be honouring the achievements of some of our listeners’ favourite artists, bands, DJs, podcasters and some of music’s brightest rising stars, across a whole host of genres.”
Dua Lipa was the big winner at the 2021 Global Awards.
The nominations for each category, judged by industry panel, is as follows:
Best Group
Biffy Clyro
BTS
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
Jonas Brothers
Best Female
Adele
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Doja Cat
Mimi Webb
Olivia Rodrigo
Raye
Best Male
Aitch
ArrDee
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Joel Corry
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Years & Years
Best Podcast
How To Fail With Elizabeth Day
My Therapist Ghosted Me
Rob Beckett And Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell
Sh**Ged Married Annoyed With Chris & Rosie Ramsey
The High Performance Podcast
Best British Act
Adele
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Coldplay
Dave
Ed Sheeran
KSI
Sam Fender
Years & Years
Best Classical Artist
Freddie De Tommaso
Isata Kanneh-Mason
John Williams
Nicola Benedetti
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Best Hip Hop or R&B
Central Cee
Dave
Doja Cat
Russ Millions
Tion Wayne
Best Indie Act
Biffy Clyro
Florence & The Machine
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Sam Fender
Stereophonics
Wolf Alice
Best Pop
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Justin Bieber
Joel Corry
Mimi Webb
The Weeknd
Years & Years
Best Mass Appeal Artist
Adele
Anne-Marie
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
Best Dance Act
Diplo
James Hype
Jodie Harsh
Kah-Lo
Mk
Rising Star
A1 X J1
ArrDee
Becky Hill
Mimi Webb
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate Mcrae
Tom Grennan
Most Played Song will be awarded to the artist responsible for the most featured track on Global’s radio stations in 2021.