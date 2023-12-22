Sian Eleri revealed as new presenter for Selector Radio

Sian Eleri will take over as presenter and curator for Selector Radio in January 2024.

Selector Radio, which launched in 2001, is a weekly show that covers a wide range of music genres, featuring established and emerging artists in the UK. Jamz Supernova is stepping down from the show this week after more than four years.

Produced by Audio Always, Selector Radio is shared with more than 30 countries around the world. Each week the show takes listeners on a virtual tour of the UK, featuring the best new talent from across the country.

Sian Eleri is a BBC Radio 1 presenter and will be taking on the Future Artists slot on the BBC youth network in the new year too.

Sian Eleri said: “Having featured on Selector numerous times over the years, this feels like a real full-circle moment getting to work on the show again but this time in the position I always dreamed about.

“There are big boots to fill with the departure of Jamz however I can’t wait to get started, bringing listeners old and new a weekly vibrant mix of genres and the freshest sounds from across the UK.”

I’m thrilled that the torch will be passed from Jamz Supernova to another bright luminary and tastemaker in the industry Joel Mills

Joel Mills, director of music at the British Council, said: “I’m thrilled that the torch will be passed from Jamz Supernova to another bright luminary and tastemaker in the industry. Sian has an impressive background in radio and a deep understanding of the UK music scene, I have no doubt Sian will build on the success of Selector and take it to new heights. We are very excited to welcome her to the team. We also look forward to an expanded offer with Selector in the New Year with Audio Always.”

Dave Masterman, head of content at Audio Always, said: “As a team of music obsessives ourselves, it was an honour to be asked to produce this show by the British Council this year. After just a few months at the helm we are very excited to welcome Sian to the Selector Radio family in 2024. This is a programme of huge importance for the UK’s new music scene, and with such a passionate presenter at the helm, we can’t wait to see what the new year has in store.”

Selector Radio is set to introduce a fully visualised show, enhancing visibility across the Selector Radio social channels.

Additional plans for 2024 include a new Selector TikTok channel, a version of the show available weekly on Spotify globally, and the Selector podcast with long-form conversations on music trends and issues for the global sector.

Selector Presents will feature live artist showcases and content from events including South by Southwest and The Great Escape.

Sian Eleri’s first official show will be January 19, 2024. Radio presenter and international DJ Mo Ayoub will cover the show in the new year until then.