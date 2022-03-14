Sigrid stars on the cover of Music Week

Sigrid stars on the cover of the brand new edition of Music Week, as the Norwegian star kicks off the campaign for her second album How To Let Go.

Back in 2017, when Sigrid released her debut EP Don’t Kill My Vibe, she wrote the first chapter of a breathtaking modern pop breakthrough, starring on our cover for the first time ahead of the release of her album Sucker Punch.

Three years on, the 25-year-old returns to reveal everything about her music industry journey so far, joined by Island Records, Made Management and UTA, who are plotting what promises to be one of the year’s most compelling campaigns. Find out everything you need to know about How To Let Go, and how Sigrid used music to rediscover her identity, in our extensive cover feature.

Last month, the music industry mourned the loss of Jamal Edwards, SBTV founder and music business pioneer. The entrepreneur and executive helped revolutionise music culture, opened up new promotional avenues for artists and was among the first supporters of a raft of globally renowned British acts. In a special feature to pay tribute to his life and work, Music Week gathers a selection of those who worked with and alongside Edwards to hear their stories of the man who changed our industry forever.

This month’s Music Week Interview sees Cassandra Gracey, president of Sony’s 4th Floor Creative department and Music Week Women In Music Award winner, look back over her incredible time in the business. The executive has blazed a trail throughout her career, and our in depth profile takes in her time in management as well as her groundbreaking work in her current role.

Also in a packed features section, we catch up with UTA’s UK co-heads Neil Warnock and Obi Asika, plus co-head of music Samantha Kirby Yoh, to find out how the Music Week Award-winning agency is pushing for progress in 2022.

We move from a legendary live agency to a legend of hip-hop, as Music Week goes face-to-face with mastermind producer Swizz Beatz to reflect on his incredible legacy and talk new ventures.

We meet Maren Morris alongside Sony Music Nashville, Columbia UK and Red Light Management, as country music’s leading crossover star gets ready to usher in a new era with third album, Humble Quest.

Elsewhere in features, Marshall Records boss Steve Tannett opens up about the revolutionary steps the company is taking to help artists succeed, while Marshall’s star signings Nova Twins give us the lowdown on their new record and unpick their DIY ethos.

Plus, there’s a special report on accountancy firm CC Young, as Colin Young talks royalties.

Rock legend Bryan Adams takes on this month’s Aftershow, reflecting on his days in the business - from his days as a wannabe drummer to his epic first gig in India - to mark the release of his latest album, So Happy It Hurts.

In the latest Mentor Me page - a collaboration between Music Week and Girls I Rate - songwriter, A&R executive and publishing entrepreneur Jin Jin gives her essential tips to making it as a music creative. Plus, as part of the Key Releases section, Incoming features Bloc Party, with frontman Kele Okereke looking ahead to Alpha Games, the album he says marks the beginning of a new era for the group.

In this month's Big Story, we speak to the leadership team at BBC Radio 6 Music as the network celebrates its 20th anniversary. Station head Samantha Moy, head of music Jeff Smith and editor, music teams, Lauren Brennan join with industry execs to assess 6's impact for new artists. Elsewhere, we look at the development of the Richard Antwi Scholarship and its contribution to industry diversity, with insights from tutors, students and execs including 0207 Def Jam's Alec Boateng.

Our Spotlight Q&A features BBC Radio 1 & 1Xtra DJ and former Music Week cover star Tiffany Calver, who's just launched her No Requests label in partnership with Polydor. As well as outlining her vision for the imprint, Calver looks at the buzzing UK rap scene and offers key insights for artists.

On The Radar this month is Morgan Wade, the Virginia singer/songwriter who’s tipped to be country music’s next big thing, while in Making Waves we get to know London-born singer-songwriter Cat Burns whose ultra-personal songs are blowing up on TikTok and beyond.

Our Rising Star is Luke James Pascoe, the founder of new marketing agency Plug And Pattern. And for this month’s sync story we go behind the scenes at EE’s latest campaign, which features music by Para One.

Answering this month’s Big Question is The Go 2 Agency’s Shauni Caballero, who explores how the industry can educate artists when it comes to dealing with royalties and remuneration.

This month's Start Me Up features PlugForward, as CEO Tommy Williams and COO Chris Hunte discuss NFTs and E-Commerce for artists. Our featured podcast is photographer Mike Hipple’s Lived Through That, which explores the relationship between music and photography.

Sammy Andrews' regular Digital Discourse column explores digital burnout and calls on the industry to do more to support both talent and executives as prevalence of tech in the business continues to increase.

And as ever, the expanded Archive section sees us flick through the pages of the Music Week of yesteryear.

There’s all of this and our expanded monthly charts section in which we present the Top 75 Singles and Albums of the previous month, accompanied by revamped analysis pages, plus a host of new listings. These include specialist genre Top 20s for Americana, Classical, Hip-Hop & R&B, Jazz, Country, Dance, Folk and Rock & Metal. The issue is also home to streaming, compilations and vinyl charts.

