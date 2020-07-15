Simon Cowell to acquire Sony Music's stake in Syco Entertainment

Simon Cowell and Sony Music Entertainment have reached an agreement for Cowell to acquire the major’s stake in Syco Entertainment.

The global joint venture talent and production company owns TV formats Got Talent and The X Factor, both created by Cowell and which were launched in 2006 and 2004 respectively.

This buy-out, personally by Cowell, is the result of a buyback option maintained by Cowell through their joint-venture renewals and a mutual negotiation process. As part of the agreement, Sony Music will retain the JV’s music assets, including its roster of current artists and back catalogue.

The agreement for Cowell to personally acquire Sony Music’s share of the joint venture will transfer ownership of all of the television formats to a privately held company. Cowell will have sole ownership of Syco Entertainment, following his acquisition of Sony's share of the JV.

Simon Cowell said: “I want to say a heartfelt thank you to Rob and all of the Sony Music executives, artists and partners all over the world. It’s been a unique partnership and Sony have always backed and supported me to create television formats. The shows we created have found so many amazing artists over the years and so many of the various Sony labels all over the world have enabled so many of those artists to fulfil their dreams.

“We have all shared some incredible achievements, and importantly we have had lots of fun. I won’t say this was an easy decision to make, however sometimes you have to personally support something you are so passionate about. I’ve always believed it’s important to take on new goals in order to drive new ideas and creativity so I’m very excited to be taking an independent and creatively-led Syco Entertainment into the future.”

We have all shared some incredible achievements, and importantly we have had lots of fun Simon Cowell

Rob Stringer, chairman, Sony Music Group, said: “At this particular contractual crossroads, it was simply the right thing for Simon to take control of his TV assets and propel his company in a new direction. Sony Music has had incredible global success with so many artists that have been launched through Simon’s vision and innovation and we are proud to continue to represent the Syco music catalogue and its artists. On a personal note, it has been an amazing adventure working with him as we have shared so many exciting pop culture moments as friends and partners.”

In 2005, Sony Music Entertainment purchased Cowell’s share of Syco Music and Syco Television.

In 2009, Cowell launched a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment whereby the JV owned the rights to several television formats including Got Talent and X Factor. From these TV shows, artists were exclusively signed to Sony Music Entertainment owned labels including Syco Music, Columbia Records, Epic Records, Sony Music Latin and RCA Records.

As part of this new agreement, Syco Music remains wholly owned and managed by Sony Music Entertainment and all artists remain signed with the major.

Artists discovered through the TV show brands and signed to various Sony Music Entertainment-owned labels have achieved record sales of more than 600 million.

The Got Talent brand currently has 76 local versions produced across the globe and international sales to more than 180 countries. The X Factor airs in more than 130 territories.

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.