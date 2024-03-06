Simon Pitts to become group chief executive at Global

Simon Pitts is to take over as group chief executive at Global from Q1 next year.

Arriving from STV, Pitts will replace Stephen Miron, who is stepping down after 16 years to become Global’s chairman. Global’s current chairman, Lord Charles Allen, will become senior non-executive director.

Pitts has been CEO since at STV since 2018 and previously spent 17 years at ITV, where he held a variety of roles including director of strategy & transformation and managing director of online, pay TV, interactive & technology.

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, founder & executive president at Global, said: “I’m delighted to announce and welcome Simon Pitts as Global’s new Group CEO from Q1 next year. Simon joins Global with an incredible track record of leadership, growth, and transformation. At STV he has led a hugely successful transformation, diversifying revenues and business operations to now include a high-growth streaming service and leading studios group alongside a traditional linear broadcast business, all of which is testament to his leadership skills, and importantly for Global, Simon’s experience of working within a similar business to ours. I see in Simon somebody who embodies the qualities needed to be the Group CEO at Global. He is a natural leader and his strategic thinking and focus will feel familiar to us as he leads us into the next phase of Global’s life. Simon joins us in Q1 2025.”

It is unique in the market to have such a diversified portfolio, with digital, audio and outdoor combined with some of the best-loved radio stations in the UK Simon Pitts

Simon Pitts said: “I’m delighted to be joining Global, a company I admire and whose brands I’ve been a fan of for a long time. It is unique in the market to have such a diversified portfolio, with digital, audio and outdoor combined with some of the best-loved radio stations in the UK, bringing with it an incredible connection to its audiences. It’s also an amazing opportunity to work in a founder-led business that is creative, innovative, and still thinks of itself as a challenger despite its commercial success. I’m very much looking forward to working with Ashley, and everyone at Global, as we develop the next phase of the company’s growth story and I feel equally lucky to be able to draw on the wise counsel and immense experience of Stephen and Charles as we grow Global together in the years to come.”

Outgoing Global group CEO Stephen Miron said: “After 16 years as Group CEO at Global it’s time to hand over the baton to someone who can help take the company to the next level. I can’t think of anyone better or more suited for this role than Simon. I have every confidence that he will be an exceptional leader and I’m really looking forward to working with Simon in my new role as Chairman as we look towards the next phase of Global’s growth.”