Sister Music launches boutique label to support female musicians

Music supervision agency Sister Music has launched Sister X, a new label to highlight the work of female composers and producers.

Its first release, Isolation Textures, is a 10-track compilation composed and produced solely by women during isolation and is available now.

Sister Music co-founder Hollie Hutton said the project, which was birthed during lockdown, is aiming for positive change.

“We have always had a passion to work with a diverse roster of talent and to try to redress the gender imbalance in the industry,” said Hutton. “With only 17% of PRS members identifying as women, our mission is to be active in supporting this writing and composition talent and to ensure there is more exposure within our industry.”

Hutton said Sister Music has been seeking out new composers and has discovered “an incredible array of talent”, aided by participating in Adam & Eve DDB’s She Takes Over initiative.

“When lockdown hit, we decided to launch a creative project that showcased some of the amazing talent and to use this downtime for something positive,” Hutton added.

“The brief was to compose in the world of electronic, orchestral, hybrid and experimental music, using interesting production techniques and textures to both showcase the composer's unique style and also to hint at their world in isolation. Over the coming weeks, we will be spotlighting each composer and the inspirations and processes behind their tracks on our social media channels @sistermusiclondon.”

Sister X composer Charlotte Raven added: "Being involved with Isolation Textures was such an organic, natural experience. I found myself rummaging through my lockdown environment; whether it was the sound of the birds, the 'London hum' or objects around the house, finding these sounds triggered me into thinking completely outside my own creative box. Having the freedom to start on a blank canvas from the start was the ultimate creative catalyst and knowing my work would be part of an all-female composer body of work made it even more exciting. A creative joy!"

The tracklist for Isolation Textures is below.

1. Charlotte Partt – Vis Vitae

2. Hollie Buhagiar – Sanguine

3. Kezia Tomsett – Get Into Heaven

4. Aurélie Webb – Life

5. Sarah Playford – Tell Me When To Forget

6. Tami – Dead Sea

7. Esther Joy – Oscillation

8. Charlotte Raven – Dopamine

9. Claire Batchelor – Statik

10. Raphaelle Thibaut – Museum In Space

