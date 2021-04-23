Sky Arts launches music TV show The Live Revival celebrating grassroots venues

Sky Arts has commissioned CC-Lab to produce a new music documentary and live performance format entitled The Live Revival.

The series will shine a light on hard-hit small music venues, which have been shuttered during the pandemic.

The three-episode series will unite the music community to showcase these spaces as artists including Paul Weller and Amy Macdonald give one-off performances in the venues they gigged in at the start of their careers.

Confirmed artists appearing in the series include Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller, David Gray, Skin, Ben Lovett (Mumford & Sons), Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols), The Fratellis, Sleaford Mods, Pauline Black, Tom Grennan, Amy Macdonald, Frank Turner and James.

Music venues such as the 100 Club and Omeara in London, Thekla in Bristol, Rock City in Nottingham and King Tuts in Glasgow will all feature in the series, hosting performances and interviews from establishing artists and emerging musical talent. They will recall first-hand the impact these venues had on their careers and weigh in on why it’s so critical to keep the UK’s live entertainment spaces alive.

Phil Edgar-Jones, director, Sky Arts and Entertainment, said: “The pandemic has accelerated many trends – whether that’s how we shop or how we consume our entertainment – and many familiar areas of life might change forever, so on Sky Arts we wanted to turn our attention to the plight of the small music venue; the places all the great bands or solo artists started out and learned their craft. And we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from some of the greats of British music who have gone back to the places they began to pay homage with incredible performances that shine a light on these important places.”

We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from some of the greats of British music who have gone back to the places they began to pay homage with incredible performances Phil Edgar-Jones

The Music Venue Trust will also support the series as part of their #SaveOurVenues campaign. The charity is committed to protecting, securing and improving grassroots music venues and ensuring their survival following the unprecedented threat to their existence in the past year.

The Live Revival promises to offer a candid look into the future of Britain’s music venues, lifting the lid on the struggles faced by professionals across the industry and exploring what can be done to save the music scene over the next 12 months.

CC-Lab co-founder Justin Rees said: “This is a pivotal point for the UK’s live-events industry, which not only generates huge revenues for local communities, but also defines their culture, identity and soul. Thanks to the incredible access we’ve gained, we’ll showcase the rich voices, characters and performances that have made the UK music scene the envy of the world. It’s never been more vital to protect and support our music industry and champion artists across all genres. We hope The Live Revival will do something positive for the music in a ‘real world’ way.”

CC-Lab are award-winning creators of TV, digital content and live experiences. The company has worked with the Rolling Stones, Metallica, Coldplay and Noel Gallagher.

The Live Revival airs on Sky Arts on May 20, May 27 and June 3 at 9pm.