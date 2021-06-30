Songtradr hires Amanda Schupf to head up expanded global creative division

Songtradr has expanded its global creative division, which is being led by music industry veteran Amanda Schupf.

Schupf has been hired as SVP of global creative and will oversee artist and label services, music programming and curation and Songtradr's original music initiative.

With the development of this new division, the music licensing marketplace has made its first key hire under Schupf, tapping John Butler as head of music programming and curation.

In her new role, Schupf will establish and lead Songtradr’s global creative strategy across its product ecosystem, with a focus on establishing, developing and overseeing key creative teams. Butler will create programming strategies to drive growth and adoption of Songtradr products, including Pretzel, which provides stream-safe music for livestreamers.

The global creative division will be working with artists, labels, music catalogues and rights-holders to secure access to tracks for Songtradr’s new music subscription products that offer sync products for businesses and music cleared for content creators. Songtradr specialises in licensing fully-cleared music for sync to a range of clients including the likes of Disney, Netflix, Apple, Coca-Cola, Amazon and Google.

“There is nothing better than joining a growing company at a vital time in our industry,” said Amanda Schupf. “Songtradr’s forward-thinking technology is disrupting the licensing landscape by removing barriers for rights holders and giving them direct access to opportunities and new layers of revenue.”

Prior to joining Songtradr, Schupf held A&R management positions at Imagem (now Concord) and Ingrooves Music Publishing, working with artists such as John Legend, Mark Ronson, Ludacris, AJR, Cheat Codes and Swizz Beatz. She then went on to launch her own boutique music management company, MAX, in 2018 which focuses on guiding the careers of artists, producers and songwriters as well as providing creative solutions for labels and publishers.

“Songtradr has quickly become the largest, most all encompassing music marketplace in the world,” said John Butler. “I’m looking forward to joining the growing global team and building out our products further with access to high quality music and notable artists.”

Butler brings 25 years of music industry knowledge to Songtradr, with strategic experience in marketing, artist development, radio promotion and streaming programming. Prior to joining Songtradr, he served as a global music genre lead at Spotify.

“Amanda's experience, network and entrepreneurial spirit impressed us from the start, making her the perfect person to take on this role as we pioneer a fair model for music used by content creators and businesses.” said Paul Wiltshire, CEO of Songtradr. “We’re thrilled that she’s brought on John Butler to lead music programming and curation. His vast knowledge of music, ability to elevate our data strategy and his understanding of our users' needs make him a great fit for the role.”