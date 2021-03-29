Sony's Sackboy: A Big Adventure a double winner at BAFTA Games Awards

Sackboy: A Big Adventure has won in two categories at the BAFTA Games Awards.

The launch title for Sony’s PlayStation 5 features major syncs from Sony Music artists, including Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, Toxic by Britney Spears and Foster The People’s Houdini.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure won for British Game and the Family category.

Sony Interactive Entertainment worked closely with 4th Floor Creative’s sync team on the project.

Composer Brian D'Oliveira, who worked on the Sackboy game, is appearing at the Music Week Tech Summit (March 31) to speak about Music’s new In-Game Experience. Ticket details are here.

Miles Morales won the BAFTA Music category for Marvel’s Spider-Man.

UK games composer Gareth Coker was nominated for the BAFTA awards Music category. Last week he won the Excellence In Score Award at the SXSW Gaming Awards for Moon Studios’ Ori and the Will of the Wisps.