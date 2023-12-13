Sophie Ellis-Bextor & Luke Pritchard to perform at Able2UK's Stop The Shadows event 2024

Able2UK has announced that its second Stop The Shadows night, which raises awareness of experiences such as loneliness disabled people can face in society, will be taking place at the original Hard Rock Cafe on Tuesday January 23 next year.

The event, organised by Able2UK CEO and founder Howard Thorpe, will see performances from Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Luke Pritchard (The Kooks), as well as interviews on the night with Tony Christie, Paralympian Anne Wafula-Strike, comedian Josh Widdicombe and TV presenter Steve Brown. It will also be hosted by Neil Morrissey.

A short film featuring Mark Wahlberg, Simon Pegg, Moby, Hugh Bonneville and Dame Judi Dench supporting the Able2UK Stop The Shadows campaign will also be shown in cinemas across the UK throughout February.

“It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to stage our second Stop The Shadows night highlighting a subject which I believe is often overlooked – loneliness,” said Thorpe, who launched Able2UK in 2001. “Disabled people can feel isolated from society, even by their friends and families at times. This night is so special, it’s a chance to address a subject which everyone knows goes on, but is rarely discussed so openly. To have Sophie and Luke on the bill is an absolute dream alongside interviews with Josh, Tony, Steve and Anne. It will definitely be a night to remember.”

Ellis-Bextor commented: “I am honoured to join the bill for this year's Able2UK’s Stop The Shadows Night. Loneliness affects us all at some stage in our lives, but disabled people can feel isolated on so many different levels. The night is going to be amazing in such an intimate setting and I am looking forward to playing a number of my hits for such a worthwhile cause. Please follow Able2UK on social media and to the lucky fans who manage to grab a ticket, I will see you there.”

Widdicombe added: “It is a brilliant event for a brilliant and important cause, it is an honour to be involved.”