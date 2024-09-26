SoundCloud donates Women In Music Awards 2024 table to We Are The Unheard

As we revealed yesterday, the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2024 is officially sold out – all tables and tickets have now been sold ahead of next month's ceremony.

The hugely popular Women In Music marks its 10th anniversary this year. The daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 11, 2024 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

Our headline partner SoundCloud has gifted their table at the Women In Music Week Awards 2024 to the charity We Are The Unheard, which champions underrepresented voices in the music industry.

This gesture highlights SoundCloud’s commitment to supporting diversity and amplifying marginalised talent within the music community.

Emmy Lovell, global head of music, said: “At SoundCloud, we’re dedicated to empowering the next generation of music creators. Donating a table to We Are The Unheard at Music Week's Women in Music Awards is part of our ongoing effort to shape the future of music by supporting women, women of colour, and gender minorities who are often underrepresented in songwriting and production. Together, we’re building a more inclusive and diverse industry for the creators of tomorrow.”

"We are absolutely thrilled to be chosen by the Women In Music Awards and headline sponsor Soundcloud to receive a donated table for 10 guests,” said Eve Horne, Founder We Are The Unheard CIC. “This opportunity allows us to share a transformative experience with some of our Unheard Academy participants, who represent the future of a more diverse and inclusive music industry and give them an opportunity they might not have had otherwise. It’s such an honour to be recognised for our work in amplifying underrepresented voices, and we look forward to celebrating this moment with those who deserve to be heard." - Eve Horne, Founder We Are The Unheard CIC.

If you have any enquiries about attending the awards, please contact: kate.smith@futurenet.com.