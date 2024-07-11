SoundCloud to sponsor 10th anniversary edition of Women In Music Awards

We are delighted to announce that SoundCloud is the headline sponsor of the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2024. SoundCloud will also sponsor the Rising Star category.

The hugely popular event marks its 10th anniversary this year. The daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 11, 2024 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

Table bookings for the ceremony are now open here – and they’re selling fast. Table positioning at the awards is decided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Every year, the Women in Music Awards celebrates the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across all facets of the music industry. From groundbreaking artists to visionary executives, this event shines a spotlight on those who are shaping the future of music and inspiring positive change within our industry.

"It is a privilege to work alongside and celebrate the exceptional women driving innovation and creativity in the music industry,” said Emmy Lovell, global head of music, SoundCloud. “Partnering with Music Week for the Women in Music Awards was an obvious choice for us and we’re honored to play a part in the recognition of the women paving the way for the next generation of talent."

Women In Music is staged in association with AIM and UK Music.

You can read about all the winners from 2023’s ceremony here.

We also inducted more game-changing women executives into the Roll Of Honour. They joined a line-up of previous honorees, who have been selected over the past decade.

Sponsors for 2024 also include Downtown, Vevo, PRS For Music, PRS Foundation, Rock Steady and Blinding Talent.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com