SoundCloud to sponsor Music Week Awards 2024

We are delighted to announce that SoundCloud is to sponsor the A&R category at the Music Week Awards 2024.

The Music Week Awards 2024 takes place on May 2 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London – it is now sold out.

At the 2023 ceremony, Atlantic triumphed in the A&R Award category.

Founded in 2007, SoundCloud is empowering artists to build and grow their careers by providing them with tools, services and resources. The platform has more than 375 million tracks from 40 million artists.

"We're incredibly excited to sponsor the A&R Award category at this year's Music Week Awards,” said Emmy Lovell, global head of music, SoundCloud.“SoundCloud's journey is fueled by the remarkable artists who inspire us every single day. We're committed to fostering a thriving ecosystem for artists and fans alike and it's a privilege to be sponsoring a category that resonates with the very essence of what makes SoundCloud, SoundCloud."

If you would like to be added to the waiting list for the sold-out Music Week Awards 2024, should any tickets become available, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com