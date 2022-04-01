Sounds Like A Plan podcast returns for third series

Podcast Sounds Like A Plan, which explores how the music industry is responding to the climate crisis, has revealed details of its third series.

Hosted by journalist and broadcaster Greg Cochrane, and musician, Savages drummer and co-founder of Music Declares Emergency Fay Milton (pictured), each episode looks at the necessary changes the industry is making to embrace a more sustainable future.

Guests on the new series of the podcast, which was launched in 2021, will include Aurora, Nick Mulvey, Max Richter, Pip Millett and many more.

Topics covered include carbon positive recording spaces, collaborations between climate scientists and musicians, how music can play a role in mainstream climate communication, the threat to people and culture in regions most severely affected by extreme weather, and the links between climate, mental health and songwriting.

Speaking about the new series, Milton said: “It's easy to get dragged into feeling hopeless about the world, but there are also so many positive and beautiful things coming out of the challenges we face. The music world is full of creative minds and when those minds get turned to environmental and social causes, all manner of wonderful things come out. Each interview has left me with a head full of new ideas."

Cochrane added: “Many of our conversations in series two were about the UN’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow – that event has passed now, but momentum and action on the climate issue needs to be greater than ever. That’s why this series of Sounds Like A Plan goes further than ever before to speak to music climate change-makers from different geographies, generations and experiences. We make a huge effort to make sure every episode brings something new and inspiring to our ever-growing community of listeners.”

Previous guests on the podcast have included Charlotte Church, Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds, Architects' Sam Carter, the Black Music Coalition's Jess Kangalee, Dirty Hit's Jamie Oborne, Radiohead's Ed O'Brien and Brian Eno.

Sounds Like A Plan is supported by Festival Republic.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, said: “The third series of Sounds Like A Plan captures the commitment and creativity of the people in the music industry making a difference for the climate, as we look forward to this summer’s full calendar of live music.”