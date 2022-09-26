Spotify partners with Music Week Women In Music Awards 2022

Spotify has been confirmed as a category partner of this year’s Music Week Women In Music Awards.

The hugely popular daytime ceremony returns on November 11 and will take place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music is staged in association with the Association of Independent Music and UK Music.

Tables and tickets for the daytime ceremony are available to book now here.

Spotify is sponsoring the Campaigner category, which recognises women pushing for change, inclusion and acceptance within the music industry.

Last year Carla Marie Williams was triumphant in the Campaigner category.

Safiya Lambie-Knight, head of music, Spotify UK & Ireland, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support the Campaigner award at this year’s Women in Music Awards. Pushing for change and inclusion within our industry has a profound impact, and plays a vital role in transforming our music industry for the better. There are some brilliant campaigners out there whose drive, passion and dedication to raise awareness of issues should be celebrated, so we look forward to seeing them get the recognition they deserve and hopefully inspire others.”

The 2021 awards ceremony also featured game-changing execs, artists and creatives collecting awards including Cassandra Gracey, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Sulinna Ong, Nadia Khan, and more.

The awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business, highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

The awards comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories. The full list of categories is:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Women In Music Roll Of Honour – 12 new additions

Inspirational Artist (no nominations taken)

New Artist Award (no nominations taken)

Outstanding Contribution (no nominations taken)

The Women In Music Roll Of Honour was established in 2014 and now has almost 100 members. It aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals in the music industry, with one common theme; they are either women or female-identifying, or their activities consistently benefit women, or focus on female empowerment/gender disparity.

There are opportunities to showcase support throughout the run-up to the event as well as onsite on November 11, 2022. Contact hazel.eccles@futurenet.com for more information.