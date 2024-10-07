Spotify to sponsor Women In Music Awards 2024

We are delighted to announce that Spotify will once again sponsor the Campaigner category at the Women In Music Awards.

The hugely popular Women In Music marks its 10th anniversary this year. The daytime ceremony will take place this Friday, October 11, 2024 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

The winner of last year’s Campaigner honour was Small Green Shoots and The Cat’s Mother founder, and PPL director of music industry engagement, Natalie Wade.

“It's a genuine privilege to support the Women in Music Awards once again this year,” said Safiya Lambie-Knight, head of music partnerships, Northern Europe at Spotify. “I'm extremely fortunate to work alongside incredible women everyday at Spotify, and we can't wait to celebrate the achievements of our peers across the industry.”

It's a genuine privilege to support the Women in Music Awards once again this year Safiya Lambie-Knight

Women In Music is staged in association with AIM and UK Music.

The Music Week Women In Music Awards 2024 is now officially sold out – all tables and tickets have now been sold ahead of next month's ceremony.

If you have any enquiries about attending the awards, please contact: kate.smith@futurenet.com.

Read our digital cover story celebrating the 10th anniversary of Women In Music.

To catch up on all the winners at the 2023 ceremony, click here. You can find our winner interviews here.