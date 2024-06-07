Staccs expands Samsung TV Plus partnership with two new channels

Swedish tech start-up Staccs, a free ad-supported television (FAST) company, has expanded its partnership with Samsung TV Plus with the addition of new music channels.

Following the launch of Staccs TV in the UK, Spain and Italy earlier this year, two additional channels are being launched – Staccs TV Throwback and Staccs TV Celebrate, available to UK viewers on Samsung TV Plus from June 13.

Samsung TV Plus is an entertainment hub available on select Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices.

Staccs TV Throwback is a new music channel dedicated to showcasing music from previous decades with a particular focus on the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. The channel will kick off by celebrating the year 1984.

Staccs TV Celebrate is dedicated to all occasions worth celebrating, launching with music highlighting Pride, the midsummer season and various festival moments. Both Staccs TV Throwback and Staccs TV Celebrate will be available across the UK, Spain and Italy exclusively on Samsung TV Plus.

Robert Kviby, CEO of Staccs, said: “We are delighted to introduce these two new FAST channels to the UK music scene. Our mission is to bring back real music television and with these themed channels, fans will be able to enjoy music in a very special way. Our partnership with Samsung is going from strength to strength, and these two new channels are a testament to this. Staccs TV Throwback and Staccs TV Celebrate will offer a unique blend of nostalgia and celebration, as well as showcasing how Staccs is genuinely building the best music TV platform around.”

To accompany the launch of Staccs TV Throwback, Staccs has created a special promotional advert inspired by Ridley Scott’s 1984 Apple Super Bowl advert.