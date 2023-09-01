Steve Lamacq steps back from weekday BBC 6 Music show after 18 years

After more than 18 years, Steve Lamacq is stepping back from his weekday show on BBC Radio 6 Music to spend more time with his young family.

Lamacq has hosted the drive time show (Monday to Friday, 4-7pm) since April 2005 and has been at 6 Music since 2003. He also presents late-night shows as part of the New Music Fix strand. Lamacq will present his final daily weekday show on the network on Friday, October 20.

Described as a “well-deserved change to his broadcasting career”, he will begin a new weekly show on 6 Music, Steve Lamacq’s Teatime Session, on Monday, January 8 (4pm-7pm). It will feature his favourite new and classic tracks, as well as live sessions from established bands and emerging artists.

From next January, Huw Stephens will take over the 4-7pm slot from Tuesday to Friday. The programme will be broadcast from BBC Central Square, Cardiff as part of the BBC’s Across the UK plans, allowing the BBC to better reflect, represent and serve all audiences.

Stephens will continue to present a weekly show on BBC Radio Wales every Monday (7-10pm) and his Welsh language show on BBC Radio Cymru every Thursday (7-9pm).

Along with other 6 Music presenters, Huw Stephens will deputise for Steve Lamacq from Monday, October 23 until Friday, January 5.

Steve Lamacq said: “I love music and I love radio. Music radio has been my life for the past 30 years – and 6 Music has been my home for 20 years of them - and I wouldn’t have had it any other way. But I have another life now which is very important to me.

“It’s been terrific doing six shows a week, but what with all the prep work for the programmes and the ever-increasing volume of new music to listen to, there’s not been nearly enough time left over for my family. And to be honest, after nearly 40 years at the coalface of new music, I think I need a bit of breather.

“Plus, there are other things I’m keen to do. Not least seeing if there’s a more practical role I can play in supporting the live music circuit and the venues across the country that I owe so much to.

“But of course, my heart still lives for discovering and nurturing new bands, so I’m really pleased that these changes mean I can stay at 6 Music, while allowing more time to go searching for emerging artists, who I’ll be channelling into the new Monday show. There will be live sessions, interviews, some amazing archive and fingers crossed, at some point, the future of rock and roll.”

I have another life now which is very important to me Steve Lamacq

Lamacq was something of a mentor to Huw Stephens, who got his break in 1999 at Radio 1 aged 17 as part of the regional output, including the Welsh strand of the Evening Session. The main London-based Evening Session broadcast was hosted by Lamacq (with Jo Whiley prior to 1997).

Huw Stephens said: “6 Music means so much to all of us who listen. It really is a community. To join the station with my own show is such an honour, especially taking over from Steve Lamacq who is staying on 6 with a new show. Steve has been a music mentor to all of us, his recommendations, thoughts and guidance in music is a huge part of who I am today and to call him a friend as well as a colleague means a great deal. I look forward to spending time with the 6 Music listeners every day, sharing new music and celebrating the music we love. So to everyone who's asked me over the years, 'When are you getting your own show on 6?', the answer is 'soon!' See you on the airwaves!”

Earlier this year, 6 Music won the Radio Station category once again at the Music Week Awards.

Samantha Moy, head of BBC Radio 6 Music, said: “Steve Lamacq is a legend. Blur, Coldplay, Florence + The Machine, Idles, Self Esteem, Fontaines DC, Wet Leg. Committed, passionate, with a knack for finding the diamond in the rough, he is one of our finest. While we were tucked up in bed, he was at a gig, watching someone unheard or unsigned, that he’ll play on the radio, who might then become your new obsession. Over 30 years is a long time to be doing that every day of the week, 20 years of them at 6 Music. He tells me it’s time to take it easier and so I’m very happy that his new programme, Steve Lamacq’s Teatime Session, will give him the space to do just that, while continuing to support the music he loves – right here on 6 Music.

Moy added: “Huw Stephens is a champion of unsigned and emerging artists and his commitment lasts the course. An early supporter of artists including Haim, Wolf Alice, Disclosure, Loyle Carner and Little Simz, to name a few, he is known and respected across the music industry and is loved by our listeners too. When Steve told me he wanted to do less, there was only one person who would rise to the challenge. It is an absolute pleasure to have Huw Stephens join our presenting line up full time here on 6 Music.”

Rhuanedd Richards, director of BBC Wales, said: “Huw Stephens is a talented presenter and we are so proud to work with him at BBC Wales, so we’re thrilled with the news that he will now become a regular voice on 6 Music. We’re delighted too that our broadcasting centre in Cardiff will become the home of Huw’s new show. 6 Music will become the latest BBC network radio station to broadcast from Wales every week – joining Radio 4, Radio 3, Radio 2 and, from next week, Radio 1. Croeso cynnes i Gymru 6 Music!”

In other 6 Music schedule changes, Don Letts’ Culture Clash Radio (currently Sundays, 10pm-12am) will move to Saturdays, 9pm-11pm, from September 16.

DJ and electronic musician Sherelle begins a new weekly show on Saturdays, 11pm-1am, from September 16.

Cillian Murphy’s Limited Edition returns to 6 Music on Sundays, 10pm-12am from September 17.