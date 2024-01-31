Sugababes and Ghetts among others to perform at the 26th MOBO Awards

The MOBO Award’s 2021 Best Male Act winner Ghetts, Music Week’s Women In Music Awards’ 2023 Inspirational Artist winners Sugababes and rising UK rap star Cristale will be performing at the 26th MOBO Awards in association with MOBOLISE, joining a lineup alongside Soul II Soul, DJ Spoony and Byron Messia.

Taking place in Sheffield on February 7, the Awards will be sponsored by MOBOLISE, MOBO’s career development platform. The ceremony will be hosted by Babatúndé Aléshé and Indiyah Polack and MOBO-nominated broadcaster Zeze Millz will be the roaming co-host.

As well as performing on the night, the Sugababes will also be honoured with the MOBO Impact Award to celebrate their career, legacy and influence on the industry.

Olympic champion and three-time world champion heptathlon Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill will be receiving the Paving The Way award.

The Awards will be live streamed on YouTube, with BBC One broadcasting the 26th MOBO Awards: Access All Areas on February 9 presented by BBC Radio 1Xtra’s DJ Target. This will include behind-the-scenes footage, performances and red carpet interviews. In the lead up to the MOBO Awards, BBC Radio 1Xtra will also be playing nominated tracks across all their daytime shows.

“It just gets better and better as we gear up for the 26th MOBO Awards in Sheffield next week,” said MOBO founder and CEO Kanya King CBE. “We reveal more phenomenal musical performances and will honour legends in music and beyond for their game-changing accomplishments, such as Sheffield's very own legend Jessica Ennis-Hill and the incredible Sugababes with their respective Paving The Way and Impact Awards.

“We are also thrilled to announce MOBOLISE as this year’s new headline sponsor of the MOBO Awards. Social purpose is in our DNA, so the decision for MOBOLISE to become the headline sponsor underscores our unstoppable dedication to creating spaces where excellence and equity are not just encouraged, but are fundamental. The MOBO Awards in association with MOBOLISE represents more than just recognition of artistic talent, it symbolises a movement towards a more inclusive society."

Sugababes added: “MOBO Awards, thank you for presenting us with 2024’s Impact Award! To be able to look back on our two decades plus journey and be told that our music has touched so many people – even inspiring other artists – is something to be proud of. We are really looking forward to celebrating with everyone and performing at this year’s show.

Ennis-Hill said: “I’m honoured to receive the Paving The Way award at this year's MOBO Awards. Not only because I’m such a huge fan of the work that MOBO does to inspire the next generation, but also this year it’s taking place in my hometown, Sheffield! Paving the way goes beyond winning a medal, it's about creating paths for others like myself. So if I’ve inspired young people to pursue their dreams and take up sports then I’m doing my job. Grateful for this honour, here's to inspiring and being inspired!”