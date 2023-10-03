Super Cat PR launches dance music division The Grand Palace

London-based indie PR company Super Cat has launched The Grand Palace to specialise in the developing dance music and culture side of the roster.

Super Cat’s roster includes Blu DeTiger, Bullion, English Teacher, Kavinsky, Lauran Hibberd, Abbie Ozard and SON Estrella Galicia.

The Grand Palace will work in partnership with Super Cat on crossover producers such as Kavinsky, Bullion and Mera Bhai; and it will lead in talent rooted in the dance world and the Swana region/diaspora, including the Palestinian trailblazer Sama’ Abdulhadi, Bahraini-London based label Dar Disku and the British Lebanese DJ Saliah.

The Grand Palace will be headed up by Super Cat founder Kim Astley-Cooper, who will oversee direction at both companies. Matty Aston has been promoted to head of operations, and Lewis Lloyd-Kinnings has been upped to head of strategy at Super Cat PR.

“I am really excited to officially open a new space in our storytelling journey to represent the dance crossover, global and Swana-based/diaspora artists we've been, and are increasingly, working with,” said Kim Astley-Cooper. “Much of the roster represents some of the best talent in the Swana region and diaspora. Not only is it one of the fastest growing music markets in the world but music that holds the region's DNA is connecting in the UK like never before.

“Being half Lebanese, I visit Beirut often. It is hands down one of the most inspiring music scenes in the world. As I’ve been working with artists from the region in the past five or six years, It felt like a logical step to create something to better represent this talent to the world.”

Astley-Cooper added: “Super Cat is going from strength to strength, and as two of the best in the business I am delighted to be promoting Matty Aston as head of operations and Lewis Lloyd-Kinnings to head of strategy.”

Super Cat is going from strength to strength Kim Astley-Cooper

“I am absolutely delighted to take on this role of head of operations at Super Cat PR and I can't wait to kickstart this new and exciting chapter at the company”, said Matty Aston. “We've got so many thrilling projects underway this autumn and working in tandem with The Grand Palace, our interaction with the press landscape is set to broaden even further."

Lewis Lloyd-Kinnings said: “It's invigorating to be in the position to expand our horizons in such an impactful way with The Grand Palace, whilst strengthening the core brand around Super Cat PR. I'm really pleased to step into a role of increased responsibility overseeing company strategy going forward."